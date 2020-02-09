e-paper
Robots employed to deliver food, meds to coronavirus affected patients

A Twitter user posted a video in which robots are used to serve food and medicines in a hospital in China

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 09, 2020 18:53 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
China is using robots to deliver food and medicines to patients infected by the novel coronavirus.
China is using robots to deliver food and medicines to patients infected by the novel coronavirus.(Twitter/@PDChina)
         

Tweeple were amazed as hospitals in China are using robots to deliver food and medicines to patients infected by the novel coronavirus which has killed 811 people so far.

Taking to Twitter, a user posted a video in which robots are used to serve food and medicines in a hospital in China to the patients who were infected with coronavirus.

Another user commented “I am fascinated by the logistics of it all. Compressed construction - training for staff as to what goes where, configurations, maps.” While another said “cool job.”

Appreciating the designing of the robot, a user said “with lights designed to sort of look like a friendly face”

With a ‘Thumbs Up’ emoji, a user wrote “Nice” while another said, “a Robot can help curb the spread of coronavirus.”

“The robot that rolls up, ejects and inserts the food plate into the slot of the isolation ward can help curb the spread of coronavirus,” said a user.

