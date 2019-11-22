Roger Federer poses for pic during match on a fan’s request, video leaves people in splits

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:43 IST

A video of tennis player Roger Federer from his recent exhibition match with Alexander Zverev in Argentina is proving to be a source of laughter for many. It details the celebrated player’s reactions after a fan asked for his picture during the ongoing match.

In the video, Federer is seen showcasing multiple poses for the fan to click. It’s, however, the way he poses which has tickled people’s funny bones.

The video, which has gathered million of views, is now being shared across various social media platforms.

Watch the video which has sparked a wave of laughter in many and there’s a chance you’ll end up doing the same too:

Someone asked Roger to not move while they were taking photos and this happened 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/coDFLJofNI — Olly (@Olly_ATP_2019) November 20, 2019

People had a lot to say about the gesture of the 38-year-old player. Most couldn’t stop praising him for creating a light hearted moment. Here’s what they wrote:

Such a goodball. They would make some good pictures though!! — Kosturi (@55tension) November 21, 2019

Lol.. Roger you are a class act.. Love you — R.Sathyanarayan (@Bhojaraja) November 21, 2019

He has the cutest sense of humor ever 😀 — Nancy (@TheNancer212) November 21, 2019

He's amazing. And fun. Just peRFect — Yanina Scavuzzo (@Scavuzzita) November 21, 2019

Be it on the field or off it, this is not the first time a sportsperson’s act made people laugh out loud. Last month, a reply by Sachin Tendulkar on Harbhajan Singh tweet sparked laughter among people too. Singh shared an old image of himself standing with Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar.

What do you think of the video?