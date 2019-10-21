Sachin Tendulkar asks about Yuvraj Singh’s ‘kala chashma’ in throwback pic shared by Harbhajan Singh

it-s-viral

Be it on the field or off it, former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, and Yuvraj Singh have shared a friendly bond for many years. Recently, people saw a playful reflection of that connection on a tweet shared by Harbhajan Singh.

On October 18, Harbhajan Singh shared an old image of the trio. “Old day gold days, friends forever,” he wrote and tagged the other two cricketers.

Since being shared, the image has gathered tons of comments from tweeple. It has also amassed close to 30,000 likes and about 1,000 retweets.

Replying to Harbhajan’s tweet, Yuvraj Singh cheekily wrote, “Paji chashma check karo (Dude check my glasses). It’s, however, Sachin Tendulkar’s reply that has now tickled people’s funny bones. The cricket legend asked Yuvraj Singh why he is wearing sunglasses indoors and ended his reply with a ‘pun-tastic’ twist.

Why are you wearing a chashma indoors? Yahan toh yUVi rays bhi nahi hai..😜 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 19, 2019

People couldn’t stop commenting on this good-humoured exchange between the cricketers. Some even came up with rib-tickling replies. Here’s how they reacted:

Sachin Tendulkar tweeting with word play 😝

Memers & word play expert be like - pic.twitter.com/nJJN7BMXIL — Sachin Tendulkar🇮🇳 FC (@CrickeTendulkar) October 19, 2019

Hahahahaha 🤣🤣🤣 Nailed it @sachin_rt sir — RAINA's SAKSHI ❤ (@SakshiRMishra) October 19, 2019

Haha dad joke by Sachin paaaji. — Priyangshu Gogoi (@PriyangshuG) October 19, 2019

