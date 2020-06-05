e-paper
Sachin Pilot ties Safa in under 30 seconds, shares video in support of #SafaWithTwitter

“In support of #SafaWithTwitter!” Sachin Pilot tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 05, 2020 15:49 IST
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sachin Pilot sitting on stage for a panel discussion and tying the Safa.
Twitter has turned colourful thanks to several people sharing their pictures as part of a new trend on the micro-blogging site. People across Twitter are posting pictures which show them donning the traditional Safa. As these pictures brighten up Twitter, Rajasthan Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has shared a video to support the trend. The video shows him tying the Safa in under 30 seconds and has left many on Twitter impressed and in awe.

“In support of #SafaWithTwitter!” Pilot tweeted. He also added two lines in Hindi in praise of the traditional headgear. The clip posted along the video shows Pilot sitting on stage for a panel discussion and tying the turban.

The video was originally shared six month ago on Facebook by Rajasthan Association UK. It was recorded at the Nehru Centre, London.

The clip shared by Pilot is collecting a ton of reactions on Twitter. Since being shared last evening, the tweet has collected over 36,000 likes and more than 4,600 retweets - and counting.

“Safa in 26 seconds! It can’t get better than this. Not many can match Sachin Pilot when it comes to tying a turban,” comments a Twitter user. “Super stuff,” says another.

Cabinet Minister Vishvendra Singh had posted a tweet asking tweeple to share their pictures

Several people have been sharing pictures with the hashtag.

What do you think of the video shared by Sachin Pilot?

