Sanju Samson’s incredible six-saving pic is Anand Mahindra’s screensaver for the week

Sanju Samson also replied to Anand Mahindra’s tweet.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 04, 2020 11:52 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Sanju Samson’s fielding effort has intrigued many.
Sanju Samson’s fielding effort has intrigued many.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a picture of Team India player Sanju Samson’s six-stopping effort in the fifth T20I against New Zealand.

“I don’t think I need to explain this pic to anyone in India or New Zealand. It’s my screensaver for this week. No better Monday morning inspiration...” Anand Mahindra wrote and shared the picture of the player.

Not just Mahindra, the fielding style also intrigued many. However, before knowing what they wrote, here’s what the business mogul tweeted:

The player took notice of the post and also dropped a thank you for Mahindra. Here’s what Sanju Samson tweeted:

People couldn’t stop dishing out all sorts of comments on the picture. While some applauded the player, others took a more hilarious route. Here’s what they tweeted:

A Twitter user also shared a video of the catch:

It all happened in the eighth over of New Zealand’s run-chase when Ross Taylor pulled the last ball off Shardul Thakur for what seemed like a certain six. But Samson took a whirlwind jump and retrieved the ball mid-air to save four runs for his side.

As the post went viral, social media became abuzz with reactions. “Thanks to #SanjuSamson acrobatic effort...Otherwise we would have seen a Super over at the end.”

Another user wrote, “Agreed Sir... One requires dedication and determination.. and this is the proof and probably The Best pic to prove it.”

A post read, “I thought it still went to six and people and players were applauding for effort but he actually saved 4 runs... Even if the ball went for six it was a fantastic effort.”

A Tweeple remarked, “Absolutely sensational what Sanju Samson did. What a save, effort and the commitment level. Jaw dropping stuff. It took me a few seconds to register the entire sequence of events and replayed it again and again. Hats off Sanju Samson. Great.”

