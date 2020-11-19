e-paper
Sarthana Zoo in Gujarat's Surat gets lion and lioness for first time in 5 years

Sarthana Zoo in Gujarat’s Surat gets lion and lioness for first time in 5 years

According to Rajesh Patel, Zoo Superintendent, Surat Municipal Corporation, this is the first time in five years the zoo has got lions.

Nov 19, 2020
Asian News International
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Surat, Gujarat
The image shows the lioness shifted to Sarthana Zoo in Gujarat.
The image shows the lioness shifted to Sarthana Zoo in Gujarat. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

A lion and a lioness have been shifted from the Raipur Safari Park to Surat’s Sarthana Zoo, bringing much pleasure and excitement to the visitors.

According to Rajesh Patel, Zoo Superintendent, Surat Municipal Corporation, this is the first time in five years the zoo has got lions.

“The last time the zoo had lions was five years ago. The lion is three years old and the lioness is six years old. We are glad to welcome them from the Raipur Safari Park. They were quarantined for five days after their arrival and have now been put for public display,” Patel told ANI. He further said the lions were rare Asiatic breed.

The news agency also shared images of the animals:

A visitor, Mihir Oja, said that the Sarthana Zoo was a good place to visit, even amid pandemic, as social distancing norms were being followed meticulously.

“I have come here especially to see the lions. This is the best place to visit after such a long ongoing COVID-19 period. People are following COVID-19 protocols and ensuring social distance,” Ojha said.

