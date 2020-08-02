e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Saturn, Jupiter and the moon align, netizens flood the Internet with mesmerizing pictures of night sky

Saturn, Jupiter and the moon align, netizens flood the Internet with mesmerizing pictures of night sky

Some people who witnessed the phenomenon took mesmerising pictures and shared them on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 02, 2020 17:52 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Jupiter, Saturn, and the moon.
The image shows Jupiter, Saturn, and the moon. (Twitter/@NASAJPL/Larry W. Lo)
         

If you’re a space enthusiast who enjoys gazing up at celestial bodies, then here are some pictures of an astronomical phenomenon that may be absolutely up your alley.

On Saturday, August 1, Jupiter and Saturn appeared very close to the moon, reports NASA. This movement meant that a few avid sky watchers were able to observe the three astronomical objects quite clearly, post-sunset.

Some of those who witnessed the phenomenon also took mesmerising pictures and shared them on Twitter. Here are some beautiful shots of the night sky when Jupiter, Saturn, and the moon were distinctly visible in some parts of the globe.

This particular tweeple used a camera with a very long lens to take these photos:

Saturn, Jupiter, and the moon in one frame:

The clouds only seem to add value to these already stunning snapshots:

That is one bright-looking moon:

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory division’s official Twitter profile also shared an almost three-minute-long video on August 2 explaining the wondrous things one can see in the sky this month. “From the peak of the #Perseid meteor shower to the Moon posing with Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus. Here’s some of the great stuff you can see in the sky this August,” read the caption of the tweet which currently has over 1,500 likes.

Check out the recording below to understand what is happening up above us these next 30 days:

What are your thoughts on these images? Did you enjoy the video? Have you marked your calendars in hopes of witnessing other marvellous astronomical phenomena which may be happening soon?

Also Read | Astronaut shares picture of Earth from space, calls it ‘beautiful blue marble’. It’s mesmerising

tags
top news
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets moving to hospital
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets moving to hospital
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Covid negative, distressed passengers exempted from institutional quarantine upon arrival in India
Covid negative, distressed passengers exempted from institutional quarantine upon arrival in India
LIVE: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for Covid-19
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
‘This is a god? Iss ki khairiyat nahi’:Akhtar on facing Sachin for 1st time
‘This is a god? Iss ki khairiyat nahi’:Akhtar on facing Sachin for 1st time
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In