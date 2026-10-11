What happened to Dylan Raiola? Did he get hurt? Know why Oregon QB was benched vs UCLA

The Oregon Ducks suffered a narrow 17-15 loss to the UCLA Bruins at home on Saturday, but one of the biggest talking points was head coach Dan Lanning’s decision to bench quarterback Dylan Raiola in the fourth quarter. Dylan Raiola endured a difficult outing, completing just 6 of 19 passes for 43 yards. (Getty Images via AFP)

Raiola had stepped in for Dante Moore and appeared to give Oregon a reliable backup option after his impressive showing against USC.

Why did Dan Lanning bench Dylan Raiola? However, the Ducks’ offensive struggles against UCLA led to a change under center at Autzen Stadium.

The 21-year-old endured a difficult outing, completing just 6 of 19 passes for 43 yards while throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble.

With the offense unable to find its rhythm, Lanning turned to backup quarterback Brock Thomas, who replaced Raiola when Oregon’s offense took the field with 13:31 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Thomas also lost possession during the same series, fumbling on a quarterback keeper on fourth-and-1. The turnover marked Oregon’s sixth of the afternoon.