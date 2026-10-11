Harry Styles credits one of his former girlfriends to overcome public anxiety

Harry Styles, in a recent joint Rolling Stone interview with singer Thom Yorke, shared how one of his former girlfriends helped him overcome public anxiety. Harry Styles

“In the early days, when I was in the band (One Direction), so much of the hotel experience felt very locked-in. When I’d be home, it felt like, ‘Oh, it’s not safe for me to be out.;," said the Grammy winner.

However, the 32-year-old, who dated Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Caroline Flack in the 2010s, did overcome the anxiety of being in public with some help. “I had a girlfriend who was very outgoing, and she was coming to London and I was like, ‘Oh, if we just sit in my house for three days, she’s gonna think I’m nuts,’” he continued. “So we walked everywhere, and it was this realisation for me: ‘Oh, it’s fine to be outside.’”

Styles, who is reportedly engaged with Zoë Kravitz, shared, “It kind of broke that thing. Now, it’s changed my life in such a big way, because it’s how you stay connected to the world.”