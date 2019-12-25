Scared of spiders?Pic of huge hawk wasp dragging one will give you nightmares

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 15:11 IST

Spiders make most of us cringe. The bigger its size, the worse the nightmare is. But what if you get to know that there is something much dangerous than the eight legged creepy crawly? A recent picture of a huntsman spider and a huge Tarantula hawk wasp shared on reddit may give you the ultimate horrifying feeling.

The photo shared by a Reddit user shows a huge orange and black Tarantula hawk wasp dragging an equally huge huntsman spider for a tasty meal. The photo was taken in Sydney, Australia, inside the Reddit user’s house.

“Got home from work to find this Tarantula Hawk wasp carting off a huntsman spider (Sydney, Australia),” said the caption.

Posted on December 18, the post received over 39,000 upvotes and almost 4,000 shocked and disgusted comments.

“Best part about this post? We all knew it was Australia without reading the description. We just knew,” wrote one reddit user.

“Wow this is almost like the movie Alien,” said another. “Why do they make horror movies with big budgets when they can just film literally any wildlife in Australia?” commented the third.

“A who carrying a what?” asked the fourth.

What do you think of this scary picture?

Also read | Giant spider eats possum, people call it ‘stuff of nightmares’. See pics