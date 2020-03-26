e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / See-through tree? It’s not magic but incredibly creative

See-through tree? It’s not magic but incredibly creative

The video got close to 44,000 upvotes and ‘wow’ is the most common reaction that people expressed.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 26, 2020 13:28 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has garnered tons of reactions.
The video has garnered tons of reactions. (Reddit/u/memezzer)
         
Highlights
  • The video was shared on reddit
  • It shows an amazing work of art
  • The video has mesmerised many

The homes of mind-bending and amusing optical illusions are not always art galleries or museums. In the present time, it’s also the Internet that can bring such treasures which are amazingly creative and simply awe-inspiring. Case in point, the video of a ‘see-through’ tree shared by a redditor.

In the 36-second-long video, a painter starts painting a part of the tree in dark green colour. Slowly, the painter works their way to paint the canvas in a way which perfectly blends with the background – a field filled with yellow flowers and green grass.

Be ready to get mesmerised, take a look at the video:

The illusion of seeing through the tree from r/BeAmazed

With close to 44,000 upvotes, ‘wow’ is the most common reaction that people expressed.

via GIPHY

“Treellusion,” this is what a reddit user wrote on the video. “Well, didn’t see that coming!” expressed another. “The illusion works perfectly only at a certain time of the day where the sun hits the flowers from a certain angle and their color and brightness looks like the illusion on the tree. If the time is not right and the sun is in a different spot then there is no illusion and it looks kinda weird,” observed a third.

Some, however, were not happy that the painter chose a tree as a canvas. They didn’t hold themselves back while sharing the reactions.

via GIPHY

“I really hope that this artist did thorough research on what hurts trees, this particular tree’s physiology, and what (if any) paint is safe for them. This could have been done on a removable wrap around the tree for equal visual impact while minimizing the impact on the tree,” wrote a fourth. “We understand so little about the complexity of trees right now, and discover unexpected things about them every year. I’m all for creative ways of sharing nature with others, but let’s keep in mind that they are living beings, they’re crucial to our survival, and err on the side of caution and respect with things like this!” the user further added.

“I really really hope that was some nontoxic bio friendly paint,” said another.

A few wrote that there’s a high chance they’ll not be able to identify the illusion and run directly into the tree.

via GIPHY

Though it’s not known who created the art or where it was captured, it certainly has left many amazed – at least that’s what several redditors suggested.

What do you think of the illusion? Impressive or not-so-much?

tags
top news
‘Don’t want anyone to remain hungry’: Sitharaman announces Covid-19 relief package
‘Don’t want anyone to remain hungry’: Sitharaman announces Covid-19 relief package
Govt to pay employee, employer PF contribution for 3 months for some firms
Govt to pay employee, employer PF contribution for 3 months for some firms
Covid-19 lockdown: Essential services allowed, mohalla clinics won’t be shut, says Kejriwal
Covid-19 lockdown: Essential services allowed, mohalla clinics won’t be shut, says Kejriwal
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Coronavirus can drag Pakistan’s shaky auto industry into depths of despair
Coronavirus can drag Pakistan’s shaky auto industry into depths of despair
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
Here’s what Satya Nadella said on Covid-19 impact on Microsoft
Here’s what Satya Nadella said on Covid-19 impact on Microsoft
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news