See-through tree? It’s not magic but incredibly creative

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 13:28 IST

The homes of mind-bending and amusing optical illusions are not always art galleries or museums. In the present time, it’s also the Internet that can bring such treasures which are amazingly creative and simply awe-inspiring. Case in point, the video of a ‘see-through’ tree shared by a redditor.

In the 36-second-long video, a painter starts painting a part of the tree in dark green colour. Slowly, the painter works their way to paint the canvas in a way which perfectly blends with the background – a field filled with yellow flowers and green grass.

Be ready to get mesmerised, take a look at the video:

With close to 44,000 upvotes, ‘wow’ is the most common reaction that people expressed.

“Treellusion,” this is what a reddit user wrote on the video. “Well, didn’t see that coming!” expressed another. “The illusion works perfectly only at a certain time of the day where the sun hits the flowers from a certain angle and their color and brightness looks like the illusion on the tree. If the time is not right and the sun is in a different spot then there is no illusion and it looks kinda weird,” observed a third.

Some, however, were not happy that the painter chose a tree as a canvas. They didn’t hold themselves back while sharing the reactions.

“I really hope that this artist did thorough research on what hurts trees, this particular tree’s physiology, and what (if any) paint is safe for them. This could have been done on a removable wrap around the tree for equal visual impact while minimizing the impact on the tree,” wrote a fourth. “We understand so little about the complexity of trees right now, and discover unexpected things about them every year. I’m all for creative ways of sharing nature with others, but let’s keep in mind that they are living beings, they’re crucial to our survival, and err on the side of caution and respect with things like this!” the user further added.

“I really really hope that was some nontoxic bio friendly paint,” said another.

A few wrote that there’s a high chance they’ll not be able to identify the illusion and run directly into the tree.

Though it’s not known who created the art or where it was captured, it certainly has left many amazed – at least that’s what several redditors suggested.

What do you think of the illusion? Impressive or not-so-much?