e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Shark chomps on diver’s foot fin in a scary encounter. See pics

Shark chomps on diver’s foot fin in a scary encounter. See pics

The pictures have now sparked all sorts of comments.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 06, 2020 12:48 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the shark swimming beside the diver.
The image shows the shark swimming beside the diver. (Private jet to take pets from Delhi to Mumbai, each seat cost Rs 1.6 lakh)
         

There are times when the Internet brings us the stories of divers encountering sharks. It goes without saying that the stories are scary. Now a similar tale has surfaced online and chances are you’ll find the story of this man meeting a shark frightening.

The incident came into limelight after being shared on Facebook. Posted by Lachlan Pye, the event is depicted in a series of pictures. As for the caption, Pye wrote, “So this happened.” Then he revealed that while diving, he came across a bull shark. Turns out, at the end of the encounter the shark took away his foot fin and went away. Pye concluded the post by saying he was “pretty lucky” to get out of the situation.

In his post, he also shared a set of images which capture the entire incident.

Since being shared his post has received varied comments from people. While some were happy that he escaped unharmed, others couldn’t help but make jokes about the shark taking away his foot fin.

“Very lucky man,” wrote a Facebook user. “Not the new fins. But honestly glad you’re ok mate. Very scary,” wrote another. “Very scary but funny,” expressed another.

“I didn’t see it at all until it was underneath me,” Pye told to 9 News. “It pulled my foot down, I felt my ankle move and I looked down and it had taken a couple of chomps at the fin,” he added.

What do you think of this picture series?

Also Read | Picture of terrifyingly close call between surfer and shark goes viral

tags
top news
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
LIVE: Please don’t test if you are asymptomatic, says Delhi CM
LIVE: Please don’t test if you are asymptomatic, says Delhi CM
Ahead of 2021 state polls, Mamata Banerjee warns TMC against corruption in relief work
Ahead of 2021 state polls, Mamata Banerjee warns TMC against corruption in relief work
9,887 Covid-19 cases in India in 24 hours, 294 deaths in highest single-day jump
9,887 Covid-19 cases in India in 24 hours, 294 deaths in highest single-day jump
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
‘People talk about Glenn McGrath but Javagal Srinath was right up there’
‘People talk about Glenn McGrath but Javagal Srinath was right up there’
‘Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should’ve stopped it’: Donald Trump
‘Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should’ve stopped it’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In