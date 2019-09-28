Picture of terrifying close call between surfer and shark goes viral

it-s-viral

Close call between a surfer and a great white shark was recently caught on camera and the image is equal parts fascinating and terrifying. The scary encounter reportedly happened at Nauset Beach in Orleans around 8 am on Friday.

The image shows a fin passing close by a man in a wet suit. The man, identified as 30-year-old Devon Zimmerman – while surfing – heard something in the water but assumed it was nothing to worry about. Much later, he released that it’s actually a shark lurking around. Lucky for Zimmerman, the shark didn’t approach him and just kept on swimming.

“I had very literally just gone through the surf and was lying on my board between sets, and you know, there was this eerie quietness to it and then I heard this rustling in the water,” Zimmerman told Boston Global, cited New York Post. “It didn’t really register to me until I saw the dorsal fin pop up, and then it was kind of immediate shock,” he further added.

The image was captured by Jim Mault, one of the onlookers standing at the beach and later shared on a Facebook page, Orleans, MA - Natural Resources. Since being shared on September 20, the image quickly captured people’s attention.

While some were left amused, there were a few who were scared. “God help the surfers,” wrote a Facebook user. “Too close for comfort,” commented another. “OMG...does anyone know how far out he was surfing?” wrote a third. “Beautiful beach day! Perfect amount of wind and waves crashing...staying OUT of the water today!” commented a fourth.

