Siblings donate two years of savings for flood victims

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:00 IST

Three siblings in Shillong donated Rs 50,000 from their pocket money to the chief minister’s relief fund on Thursday to help flood victims in the state, official sources said.

Joyharvard N Marak, who is currently studying at Shillong Commerce College, and his siblings - Tengsu and Dede Richa - both school students - handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma at his office here, they said.

Marak said the three usually save a portion of what they receive from the elders.

“The money we donated today was from the savings we made over the past two years. All three of us save a portion of what we receive from our elders as pocket money. One of our aunts had been really generous when she found out about our intention,” Marak told PTI.

Congratulating the siblings, the chief minister said their gesture has “touched” him.

“Overwhelmed with the love and spirit of these three siblings from #Shillong who contributed Rs 50,000 towards Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. They saved their pocket money to contribute for flood relief. The gesture of this young kids have touched me (sic),” Sangma tweeted.

According to Marak, his parents were “completely unaware” of the plan.

“I called mom asking her to check our Facebook account after making the donation. She was surprised to find out about the donation and hugged us after we returned home,” he said.

Over 1.65 lakh people have been affected in the state this year due to floods in two districts -- West Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills - the official sources said.

Authorities have set up relief camps for the victims and provided them with basic amentities, they added.

