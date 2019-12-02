Siri contradicts reporter during live weather forecast, video leaves Twitter in splits

it-s-viral

During a broadcast on BBC, meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker was sharing a weather forecast for snowfall in Minneapolis and Denver in the US, when he got interrupted by Siri.

Although Tomasz said that there will be snow, Siri on his Apple Watch somehow said that there is no snow in the forecast.

Tomasz defended Siri’s contradictory weather report by saying that it might not know the right location, 9to5mac.com reported on Saturday.

“Yeah but it probably doesn’t know what place I’m talking about,” Tomasz replied.

Tomasz said in a short post on Twitter that he didn’t manually activate Siri, admitting later in the same thread that the “Raise to speak” option was actually enabled.

When you're a weather presenter and your watch contradicts your forecast....😆

🔊Sound on👇 pic.twitter.com/YXojblKcIQ — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) November 28, 2019

Apple Watch allows Siri activation in a number of ways. You can press and hold the Digital Crown, or just move your wrist up and say “Hey Siri”.



The clip sparked hilarious reactions among netizens.

Brilliant! These two have another career in broadcast comedy.....isnt it good when the slick professionalism slips a bit....proves its human. — David A Naylor (@DavidNaylor52) November 29, 2019

The funny part is this tweet came up on my Apple watch🤣🤣 — Keith (@kittybinks) November 28, 2019

This is sooo funny!!! 😂😂😂 ❄️❄️❄️⌚⌚⌚ — Caroline Lee (@CarolineJ65) November 28, 2019

Beginning with watchOS 5, the Apple Watch Series 3 and newer models can activate Siri with a new option called “Raise to speak,” so users no longer need to say the “Hey, Siri” command.

The “Raise to speak” feature can be activated from the Settings app on the Apple Watch.