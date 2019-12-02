e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 02, 2019

Siri contradicts reporter during live weather forecast, video leaves Twitter in splits

Apple Watch allows Siri activation in a number of ways.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 02, 2019 12:41 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Siri with a new option called “Raise to speak,” was activated on the reporter’s Apple watch.
Siri with a new option called “Raise to speak,” was activated on the reporter’s Apple watch.(Pixabay)
         

During a broadcast on BBC, meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker was sharing a weather forecast for snowfall in Minneapolis and Denver in the US, when he got interrupted by Siri.

Although Tomasz said that there will be snow, Siri on his Apple Watch somehow said that there is no snow in the forecast.

Tomasz defended Siri’s contradictory weather report by saying that it might not know the right location, 9to5mac.com reported on Saturday.

“Yeah but it probably doesn’t know what place I’m talking about,” Tomasz replied.

Tomasz said in a short post on Twitter that he didn’t manually activate Siri, admitting later in the same thread that the “Raise to speak” option was actually enabled.

Apple Watch allows Siri activation in a number of ways. You can press and hold the Digital Crown, or just move your wrist up and say “Hey Siri”.

The clip sparked hilarious reactions among netizens.

Beginning with watchOS 5, the Apple Watch Series 3 and newer models can activate Siri with a new option called “Raise to speak,” so users no longer need to say the “Hey, Siri” command.

The “Raise to speak” feature can be activated from the Settings app on the Apple Watch.

tags
top news
‘Accused should be lynched’: Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad rape, murder case
‘Accused should be lynched’: Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad rape, murder case
BJP leader’s shocker on why Devendra Fadnavis was Maharashtra CM for 80 hrs
BJP leader’s shocker on why Devendra Fadnavis was Maharashtra CM for 80 hrs
Day after post on future plans, Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio
Day after post on future plans, Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio
Pakistan-based JeM marked targets in Delhi after Pulwama attack: NIA
Pakistan-based JeM marked targets in Delhi after Pulwama attack: NIA
‘Accused showed no mercy, put liquor in vet’s mouth while raping her’: Cops
‘Accused showed no mercy, put liquor in vet’s mouth while raping her’: Cops
Odisha student’s invite for ‘Nasa drone project’ turns out to be a con
Odisha student’s invite for ‘Nasa drone project’ turns out to be a con
These are the biggest new features coming soon to WhatsApp users
These are the biggest new features coming soon to WhatsApp users
The Big Picture l The BJP’s dominance - asset or liability?
The Big Picture l The BJP’s dominance - asset or liability?
trending topics
Hyderabad CaseHTLS 2019Priyanka ChopraJaya BachchanAirtel Tariff PlanApple AirPodsNEET 2020WhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News