Six siblings reunite thanks to their foster mom

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 17:05 IST

A group of siblings is now together again thanks to a Philadelphia foster woman who is now officially their mom.

Earlier this week, Bobbie Floyd adopted four biological siblings and plans to adopt the other two, bringing the total to six siblings, reported Fox News.

Bobbie told FOX 29, “I realized they were going to separate them and my whole thing was keeping the kids together because I know how hard it was to keep siblings together. Never realizing that there were six...I kept them all together.”

Floyd started fostering children a few years after her husband passed away in 2014, crediting him with the new last name all the siblings share.

According to Fox News, Floyd told WPVI, “He’s still blessing me with Floyds.”