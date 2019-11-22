e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Smriti Irani drops ‘flashback Friday’ pic with hilarious caption, prompts reply from Ekta Kapoor

Smriti Irani dropped the post about an hour ago. Within minutes of being shared, Ekta Kapoor commented on the pic.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:48 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Smriti Irani’s image impressed many, including Ekta Kapoor.
Smriti Irani’s image impressed many, including Ekta Kapoor. (Instagram/smritiiraniofficial)
         

Smriti Irani often drops funny, witty, and relatable posts which leave people in splits. Case in point, her latest ‘flashback Friday’ picture too has sparked hilarious reactions among many. It has also left some emotional - like producer Ekta Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, the union minister dropped a post about an hour ago. It’s an old image of Smriti Irani – probably from her acting days. It’s, however, the caption she shared along with the picture which has captured people’s attention.

In the caption she used a carrot and a pumpkin emoji along with a few words written in English and Hindi. Here’s what she shared:

Since being shared, the image has already captured over 35,000 likes. Among many who commented, Irani’s old friend, Ekta Kapoor, also dropped a reply. “I remember this girl,” wrote Kapoor.

From hilarious to emotional, people dished out all sorts of comments on the post.

“Snortttthahahahahaha,” jokingly wrote an Instagram user. “Caption is lit!” commented another. “Awwww you were and are so beautiful,” commented a third. “You’ve always been graceful and elegant,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of Smriti Irani’s post?

Also Read | Smriti Irani’s post on Diwali mithai and diet leaves people in splits

tags
top news
‘Against people’s mandate’: Plea in SC to stop Sena, NCP alliance in Maha
‘Against people’s mandate’: Plea in SC to stop Sena, NCP alliance in Maha
D/N Test LIVE: Mayank departs, India one wicket down
D/N Test LIVE: Mayank departs, India one wicket down
Nitin Gadkari’s public message to Shiv Sena on new friends, and an expiry date
Nitin Gadkari’s public message to Shiv Sena on new friends, and an expiry date
At crucial Shiv Sena meet, chorus for Uddhav as Maharashtra CM grows
At crucial Shiv Sena meet, chorus for Uddhav as Maharashtra CM grows
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Maharashtra’s 16-15-12 power-share pact to be sealed at crucial Mumbai meet
Maharashtra’s 16-15-12 power-share pact to be sealed at crucial Mumbai meet
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019CG Vyapam Result 2019SSC CGL 2019Uddhav ThackerayAIIMS PG Entrance ResultVivo U20Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News