Smriti Irani drops ‘flashback Friday’ pic with hilarious caption, prompts reply from Ekta Kapoor

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:48 IST

Smriti Irani often drops funny, witty, and relatable posts which leave people in splits. Case in point, her latest ‘flashback Friday’ picture too has sparked hilarious reactions among many. It has also left some emotional - like producer Ekta Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, the union minister dropped a post about an hour ago. It’s an old image of Smriti Irani – probably from her acting days. It’s, however, the caption she shared along with the picture which has captured people’s attention.

In the caption she used a carrot and a pumpkin emoji along with a few words written in English and Hindi. Here’s what she shared:

Since being shared, the image has already captured over 35,000 likes. Among many who commented, Irani’s old friend, Ekta Kapoor, also dropped a reply. “I remember this girl,” wrote Kapoor.

From hilarious to emotional, people dished out all sorts of comments on the post.

“Snortttthahahahahaha,” jokingly wrote an Instagram user. “Caption is lit!” commented another. “Awwww you were and are so beautiful,” commented a third. “You’ve always been graceful and elegant,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of Smriti Irani’s post?

