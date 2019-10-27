e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 27, 2019

Smriti Irani’s post on Diwali mithai and diet leaves people in splits

Smriti Irani shared the post some 22 hours back and it quickly captured people’s attention.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 27, 2019 14:54 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The post shared by Smriti Irani h tickled people’s funny bones.
The post shared by Smriti Irani h tickled people’s funny bones.(Instagram/smritiiraniofficial)
         

Smriti Irani is the Queen of Instagram, period. All thanks to her hilarious and relatable posts that she keeps sharing on Instagram. Case in point, her recent post on Diwali sweets has left people in splits. Many are finding it relatable too.

“The struggle is real. Me and my Diwali Mithai,” the union minister wrote and shared a clip from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s blockbuster film Baazigar.

The clip shows Johnny Lever and Dinesh Hingoo awkwardly looking at each other while breaking into nervous laughter. The actor-turned-politician shared the clip with a little twist.

See for yourself:

View this post on Instagram

#The struggle is Real 😭me and my Diwali Mithai 😂❤

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

Since being shared about 22 hours back, the post quickly struck the right chords with people – especially with people who know the struggle of sticking to diet during festive season. And, it’s clear from the comments people dropped on the post.

“This is me every day,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hahaha So true,” commented another. “Sab ka yehi haal hai,” wrote a third. “God!!! So Apt.” agreed a fourth.

Did you relate to it?

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 14:44 IST

tags
top news
Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM, Dushyant Chautala his deputy
Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM, Dushyant Chautala his deputy
‘We wield remote control of power in Maharashtra’, Shiv Sena tells BJP
‘We wield remote control of power in Maharashtra’, Shiv Sena tells BJP
Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, PM recalls ‘mature role’ by parties after 2010 ruling
Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, PM recalls ‘mature role’ by parties after 2010 ruling
After Sena’s 50:50 reminder, Fadnavis spotlights BJP’s ‘strike rate’
After Sena’s 50:50 reminder, Fadnavis spotlights BJP’s ‘strike rate’
Saudi hosts ‘Davos in desert’ as outrage fades over Khashoggi murder
Saudi hosts ‘Davos in desert’ as outrage fades over Khashoggi murder
Smriti Irani’s post on Diwali mithai and diet leaves people in splits
Smriti Irani’s post on Diwali mithai and diet leaves people in splits
Virender Sehwag has his say on Sourav Ganguly becoming BCCI President
Virender Sehwag has his say on Sourav Ganguly becoming BCCI President
PM Modi’s $5 trillion economy goal powerful vision: World Bank chief
PM Modi’s $5 trillion economy goal powerful vision: World Bank chief
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News