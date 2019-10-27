Smriti Irani’s post on Diwali mithai and diet leaves people in splits

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 14:54 IST

Smriti Irani is the Queen of Instagram, period. All thanks to her hilarious and relatable posts that she keeps sharing on Instagram. Case in point, her recent post on Diwali sweets has left people in splits. Many are finding it relatable too.

“The struggle is real. Me and my Diwali Mithai,” the union minister wrote and shared a clip from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s blockbuster film Baazigar.

The clip shows Johnny Lever and Dinesh Hingoo awkwardly looking at each other while breaking into nervous laughter. The actor-turned-politician shared the clip with a little twist.

See for yourself:

Since being shared about 22 hours back, the post quickly struck the right chords with people – especially with people who know the struggle of sticking to diet during festive season. And, it’s clear from the comments people dropped on the post.

“This is me every day,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hahaha So true,” commented another. “Sab ka yehi haal hai,” wrote a third. “God!!! So Apt.” agreed a fourth.

Did you relate to it?

