Smriti Irani’s #wednesdaywisdom post on IAF pilot Abhinandan is a hit

By now, pretty much everyone knows about the quirky posts Union minister Smriti Irani shares on Instagram. From her memes on Monday blues to some hilarious jokes poking fun on herself, Irani often has her followers rolling with laughter and appreciating how relatable her posts are. And her most recent post is also winning a lot of love on the photo-sharing app.

Earlier today, Irani shared a #wednesdaywisdom post which features IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman. The image shows two students sitting for an examination. Here’s what transpires between them:

The meme refers to the video released by Pakistan in which Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman refused to divulge details when questioned by the Pakistani army. When asked which aircraft he was flying, Wing Commander Abhinandan bluntly replied: “I am sorry Major, I am not supposed to tell you this. But I am sure you have found the wreckage.”

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s MiG 21 was shot after bringing down one Pakistani F-16 fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on February 27 over the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir. The 35-year-old IAF pilot, who spent nearly 60 hours in Pakistani custody, was released on March 1.

Irani’s post has won over many on Instagram and collected over 18,000 ‘likes’ so far.

“What a meme,” says one Instagram user. “SAVAGE,” says another. “Terrific sense of humour,” says a third.

