e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Smriti Irani takes ‘help’ of Gru and Minions to share this relatable message. Watch

Smriti Irani takes ‘help’ of Gru and Minions to share this relatable message. Watch

“From past 10 min I am laughing ma’am,” expressed an Instagram user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 01:40 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a scene from the film Despicable Me 2.
The image shows a scene from the film Despicable Me 2. (Screengrab)
         

When we say that one word that probably describes the phrase “Umeedon pe pani pher diya” perfectly is “2020,” chances are most of you will nod in agreement. This year panned out in a way that no one could have imagined and we all know not entirely in a good way. Now that we are at the last week of the last month of the year, people are rejoicing that it’s going to be over soon. Smriti Irani has joined in with an absolutely hilarious post. There is a high possibility that you’ll relate to the share too.

Taking to Instagram she shared a scene from the animated movie Despicable Me 2 featuring Gru and two Minions.

Take a look at the post and it may leave you chucking hard:

Since being shared some nine hours ago, the video has already gathered more than 63,000 views. Additionally, it has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Hope we are relieved of the unexpected burdens imposed by 2020,” said an Instagram user. “From past 10 min I am laughing ma’am,” expressed another. “You’re awesome,” shared a third. There were also several who simply shared laughing out loud emoji.

What do you think of Smriti Irani’s post?

Also Read | ‘The #JaanLeLoMeri look,’ writes Smriti Irani while sharing this selfie. Working moms may relate

tags
top news
Covid-19: India’s daily cases, deaths hit lowest level in half a year
Covid-19: India’s daily cases, deaths hit lowest level in half a year
136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
Delhi’s air quality nears severe; IMD warns of cold wave from Tuesday
Delhi’s air quality nears severe; IMD warns of cold wave from Tuesday
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
Personal jibes, rhetoric mark rallies by Abhishek Banerjee, Adhikari
Personal jibes, rhetoric mark rallies by Abhishek Banerjee, Adhikari
Explained: What happens if the US government runs out of money on Monday?
Explained: What happens if the US government runs out of money on Monday?
Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal governor, invites him to Eden Gardens
Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal governor, invites him to Eden Gardens
Covid update: USA vaccine fraud probe; India mutant virus treatment
Covid update: USA vaccine fraud probe; India mutant virus treatment
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In