Snake in the pot: Woman bitten by Carpet Python in toilet

A woman in Australia has said her recent experience with a snake has forced her to change certain bathroom habits - and chances are her story will teach you a valuable lesson too. The woman went in to use her bathroom but ended up being bitten by a snake hiding in the toilet. A post shared on Facebook describes the scary incident that has since gone all kinds of viral.

“On Tuesday afternoon, we got a call from a customer in Chapel Hill, who was admittedly quite embarrassed about needing to have the following discussion,” Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan & Gold Coast 0413 028 081 say on Facebook. The post goes on to explain that the woman decided to use the bathroom without switching on the light – a decision she soon regretted.

“’Mid-stream’, she felt something bite her bottom! As you can imagine, she jumped up quite quickly,” says the post.

At first, the woman thought it was a frog but soon realised a non-venomous Carpet Python had bitten her.

“It made me jump pretty high,” Helen Richards, 59, told Canberra Times.

She eventually contacted the snake catchers and a member from the team arrived at the scene to handle the situation. After helping Ms Richards with some first aid for the puncture marks left by the reptile, the snake catcher proceeded to remove the snake from its hideout.

The scary experience has since taught Ms Richards a few lessons – to switch on the bathroom lights and always check the toilet before sitting down.

Her advice for everyone? “Look before you leak,” she told Canberra Times.

Since being shared on January 24, the post has gone viral all over the Internet.

“Getting bitten on the bum by a snake in the toilet is all my childhood fears right there!!” says one Facebook user. “I will never see a toilet in the same light again,” says another.

