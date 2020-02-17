Snow leopard ‘catwalks’ in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti, netizens amazed. Watch

it-s-viral

One can come across beautiful landscapes and exotic wild animals on the way to the alpine forests of Himachal Pradesh. Case in point, this exclusive footage of a stunning snow leopard wandering close to a tourist car. Posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the leopard has stunned netizens with its magnificence.

The 38-second-long clip posted on Twitter shows a grown snow leopard walking slowly along the road. Taken in Spiti district, Himachal Pradesh, the clip further shows the leopard casualy walking away from the tourist car.

Meanwhile Nanda provides netizens with some interesting trivia about snow leopards in the caption.

“Snow leopard is the most beautiful & mystical big cats with grey or green eyes, unlike the yellow eyes of other big cats. Tails as long as the body & 5inch fur at bottom to survive cold weather, rare to see these ghosts of the mountain,” he writes.

Check out the video:

Majestic grandeur in the tranquility of Spiti District👍🏻Snow leopard is the most beautiful & mystical big cats with grey/green eyes,unlike the yellow eyes of other big cats.Tails as long as de body& 5inch fur at bottom to survive cold weathe,rare to see these ghost of de mountain pic.twitter.com/iiEAGaWgop — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 17, 2020

Posted on February 17, the clip has gathered almost 13,000 views and over 1,500 comments where netizens were awe-struck by the rare sight.

