Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 13, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Sonakshi Sinha receives “piece of junk” instead of headphones, tweets about ordeal

Sonakshi Sinha had ordered headphones but ended up with a properly packed parcel with a “piece of junk” in it.

it's viral Updated: Dec 13, 2018 13:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Sonakshi Sinha,Amazon,viral tweet
“Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks?” tweeted Sonakshi Sinha.(Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram, Twitter )

Who doesn’t like finding good deal while shopping online? The thrill of selecting an item, placing an order for it and waiting for it to arrive on your doorstep makes for quite an experience. However, what if the parcel you receive turns out to be actual trash? That’s sort of what happened to actor Sonakshi Sinha, who recently took to Twitter to share her ordeal. Sinha had ordered headphones online but ended up with a properly packed parcel with a “piece of junk” in it.

“Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks?” tweeted the actor on December 11. In two separate tweets, Sinha tagged Amazon to complain about her shopping fail. She had ordered a pair of Bose headphones worth Rs 18,000 but landed up with a piece of garbage.

She even complained about customer service not helping her.

Since being posted, Sinha’s tweets have collectively received over 9,000 ‘likes’ and more than 1,000 retweets. Several people on Twitter have posted comments on the tweets.

Meanwhile, here’s how Amazon replied to Sinha’s tweets:

Have you ever had a similar experience?

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 13:14 IST

tags

more from it s viral