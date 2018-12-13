Sonakshi Sinha receives “piece of junk” instead of headphones, tweets about ordeal

Who doesn’t like finding good deal while shopping online? The thrill of selecting an item, placing an order for it and waiting for it to arrive on your doorstep makes for quite an experience. However, what if the parcel you receive turns out to be actual trash? That’s sort of what happened to actor Sonakshi Sinha, who recently took to Twitter to share her ordeal. Sinha had ordered headphones online but ended up with a properly packed parcel with a “piece of junk” in it.

“Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks?” tweeted the actor on December 11. In two separate tweets, Sinha tagged Amazon to complain about her shopping fail. She had ordered a pair of Bose headphones worth Rs 18,000 but landed up with a piece of garbage.

Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks? (Yup, its a steal) Dont worry, im selling, not @amazonIN, so ull get exactly what you’re ordering. pic.twitter.com/3W891TA7yd — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 11, 2018

She even complained about customer service not helping her.

Hey @amazonIN! Look what i got instead of the @bose headphones i ordered! Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit... but only on the outside. Oh and your customer service doesnt even want to help, thats what makes it even worse. pic.twitter.com/sA1TwRNwGl — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 11, 2018

Since being posted, Sinha’s tweets have collectively received over 9,000 ‘likes’ and more than 1,000 retweets. Several people on Twitter have posted comments on the tweets.

these look very uncomfortable ..how's the battery life ? — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) December 12, 2018

Oh shitt — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) December 11, 2018

Wonderfull..u hv shown the best example of no partially..u harras customer at the same level even being celebrity..excellent. — Ashish (@iHeartThoarb) December 12, 2018

No partiality with celebrity. Good job @amazonIN 👍 — deadlover (@nj300984) December 11, 2018

Even celebrities are not spared .. Thanks for equality in scams @amazonIN @AmazonHelp

Now i know ,how you got richest @JeffBezos — Akil (@iamakilok) December 12, 2018

Atleast you got the bubble wrap.😂 — Lady Sass ™ 👑 (@OhSheMocks) December 12, 2018

Meanwhile, here’s how Amazon replied to Sinha’s tweets:

Uh-oh! This is unacceptable! Apologies for the recent ordering experience and the subsequent correspondence with our support team. Please share your details here: https://t.co/vIE01Lj9nJ, we'll get in touch with you directly. ^JC — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) December 11, 2018

Have you ever had a similar experience?

