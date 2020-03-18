e-paper
‘Speak now or forever hold your peace’: realistic or not? Tweeple decide in this hilarious thread

The course of true love never did run smooth! Tweeple get honest in this Twitter thread about the infamous ‘I object’ cliché.

Mar 18, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Author Elan Gale asked Twitter a question and people didn’t disappoint with their answers.
         
Who doesn’t love a good ‘I object!’ moment in romantic films? Shrek has it, The Princess Bride has it, Taylor Swift even has a whole studio album named after the same! But this tweet is asking the hard-hitting question: how realistic is the ‘run away from the alter’ fantasy? Tweeple will have you know, the answer ain’t easy!

Author Elan Gale asked his, over 200,000, followers this pressing question via a tweet that now has more than 100 responses, 200 retweets, and 4,700 likes.

Twitter users hilariously spilled the tea about absolutely horrid but also mildly interesting wedding scenarios they had been a part of. One Twitter user had this to share

To which somebody responded with this appropriately timed GIF

Another user shared this tale which sounded like it was taken out of an Ekta Kapoor show

Truth be told, this GIF reply is very representative of the emotions the tweet evoked

These Twitter users didn’t have any spicy ‘speak now or forever hold your peace’ moments from their own weddings but trust them to make a sour situation of marital separation sweet! One comment read, “No, but I wish someone had objected at mine”. To which another responded with, “Girl! Both of mine! Somebody should’ve saved me”.

The course of true love never did run smooth! But we’re glad people are able to share and poke fun at their own as well as others’ romantic gains and loses. After all, all’s well that ends well.

Have you had any unusual wedding experiences?

