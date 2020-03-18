‘Speak now or forever hold your peace’: realistic or not? Tweeple decide in this hilarious thread

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 13:44 IST

Highlights Author Elan Gale asked his, over 200,00, followers about their best known ‘I object’ moments

The tweet currently has more than 100 responses, 200 retweets, and 4,700 likes

Twitter users have hilariously shared horrid but also mildly interesting wedding scenarios they have been a part of

Who doesn’t love a good ‘I object!’ moment in romantic films? Shrek has it, The Princess Bride has it, Taylor Swift even has a whole studio album named after the same! But this tweet is asking the hard-hitting question: how realistic is the ‘run away from the alter’ fantasy? Tweeple will have you know, the answer ain’t easy!

Author Elan Gale asked his, over 200,000, followers this pressing question via a tweet that now has more than 100 responses, 200 retweets, and 4,700 likes.

Has anybody ever actually (in person) witnessed somebody object during a wedding ceremony? I would very much like the hear these stories — elan gale (@theyearofelan) March 17, 2020

Twitter users hilariously spilled the tea about absolutely horrid but also mildly interesting wedding scenarios they had been a part of. One Twitter user had this to share

Yes. It was quite literally In The backwoods of MT. The brides ex was said to be hiding out in the Woods. The bride was about two hours late. One of the grooms brothers was officiating. The other brother objected and the groom punched him. — T (@dono324) March 17, 2020

To which somebody responded with this appropriately timed GIF

pic.twitter.com/pUaQieWHZv — Patti Please Social Distance PK (@PerfectAdequate) March 17, 2020

Another user shared this tale which sounded like it was taken out of an Ekta Kapoor show

yes. the bride’s sister objected by saying she was pregnant.... by the groom. a year later the groom married said sister. — kc (@k_swizzler93) March 18, 2020

Truth be told, this GIF reply is very representative of the emotions the tweet evoked

These Twitter users didn’t have any spicy ‘speak now or forever hold your peace’ moments from their own weddings but trust them to make a sour situation of marital separation sweet! One comment read, “No, but I wish someone had objected at mine”. To which another responded with, “Girl! Both of mine! Somebody should’ve saved me”.

The course of true love never did run smooth! But we’re glad people are able to share and poke fun at their own as well as others’ romantic gains and loses. After all, all’s well that ends well.

Have you had any unusual wedding experiences?