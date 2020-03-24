‘Stay at home save lives’ trends on Twitter. It’s the best thing to do now

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 13:32 IST

Highlights #StayAtHomeSaveLives is trending on Twitter

People are urging others to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Several states are under lockdown too

What is the best thing that you can do for humanity right now? Stay home. Yes, with coronavirus cases rising each day worldwide, self-quarantine and social distancing have become the norm of the day. Authorities have urged people to stay indoors for a longer period. Several states have also implemented lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly virus. And, this is a not an India- specific but happening worldwide.

Now, tweeple are doing their bit and taking to Twitter to urge others to #StayAtHomeSaveLives’. In fact, the hashtag is also trending on the micro-blogging site with hundreds of people sharing all sorts of posts using it.

From steps taken by the authorities to requesting people not to step outside their homes, netizens have shared different tweets. Some even shared videos of doctors and medical workers urging the same.

Here are two medical workers who asked people to stay at home:

A Twitter user shared how by staying home someone is being productive:

If you are staying home to save lives you ARE being productive.



You are literally saving Lifes

Be proud of yourself and Stay at Home.#StayAtHomeSaveLives — ཞąŋƈɧơ 👁️ ѕι∂нєαят (@innocent_huntrr) March 24, 2020

Here’s another user of the micro-blogging site who shared a deep and thoughtful image emphasizing on the importance of staying at home:

Stop Going Out.



Rest in home or Rest in peace #StayAtHomeSaveLives #StayHomeIndia pic.twitter.com/ekqonpOiYU — Shaik Nadeem (@ishaiknadeem) March 24, 2020

Another Twitter user shared a video of police spreading awareness:

Ministry of Railways also shared a public awareness tweet. They wrote that the railways operated even during the wars, but now it’s restricted and that shows that the situation is very seriousness. The appealed people to understand the emergency and stay home:

भारतीय रेल कभी युद्धकाल में भी नहीं रुकी

कृपया परिस्थितियों की गम्भीरता समझिए

घर में ही रहिये।

🙏🙏 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 23, 2020

Just about an hour back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video of an elderly woman banging plate during the 5 o’clock clap initiative which was observed on March 22 to thank the emergency workers fighting against coronavirus in the frontline.