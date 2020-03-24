e-paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘Stay at home save lives’ trends on Twitter. It’s the best thing to do now

‘Stay at home save lives’ trends on Twitter. It’s the best thing to do now

Many are taking to Twitter to urge others to #StayAtHomeSaveLives’.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 24, 2020 13:32 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
What is the best thing that you can do for humanity right now? Stay home. Yes, with coronavirus cases rising each day worldwide, self-quarantine and social distancing have become the norm of the day. Authorities have urged people to stay indoors for a longer period. Several states have also implemented lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly virus. And, this is a not an India- specific but happening worldwide.

Now, tweeple are doing their bit and taking to Twitter to urge others to #StayAtHomeSaveLives’. In fact, the hashtag is also trending on the micro-blogging site with hundreds of people sharing all sorts of posts using it.

From steps taken by the authorities to requesting people not to step outside their homes, netizens have shared different tweets. Some even shared videos of doctors and medical workers urging the same.

Here are two medical workers who asked people to stay at home:

A Twitter user shared how by staying home someone is being productive:

Here’s another user of the micro-blogging site who shared a deep and thoughtful image emphasizing on the importance of staying at home:

Another Twitter user shared a video of police spreading awareness:

Ministry of Railways also shared a public awareness tweet. They wrote that the railways operated even during the wars, but now it’s restricted and that shows that the situation is very seriousness. The appealed people to understand the emergency and stay home:

Just about an hour back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video of an elderly woman banging plate during the 5 o’clock clap initiative which was observed on March 22 to thank the emergency workers fighting against coronavirus in the frontline.

