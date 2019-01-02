Story behind this Bill and Melinda Gates wedding video will make you smile

Bill and Melinda Gates recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and shared the most heartwarming posts on social media to wish one another. Melinda posted a tweet sharing a picture of the couple from their wedding day back on New Year’s Day in 1994. The picture shows the couple as bride and groom laughing away while cutting their wedding cake.

“Happy anniversary, @BillGates! Twenty-five years and three kids later, we’re still laughing this hard,” she said in her tweet. While the picture itself will make one smile, the story behind the photo is even more special.

Happy anniversary, @BillGates! Twenty-five years and three kids later, we’re still laughing this hard. pic.twitter.com/ZPw2crmw6i — Melinda Gates (@melindagates) January 1, 2019

On Facebook, Melinda posted a video of the moment when the picture was clicked, sharing the reason for the couple’s laughter. Turns out, besides the ceremonial cut-cutting, Bill was busy trying to ensure he cut the cake in such a way that all the guests got a piece each.

“We told you it was time to cut the cake. You thought that meant you needed to cut a slice for everyone and did some astonishingly quick math to calculate exactly how big each slice should be,” Melinda wrote on Facebook. “This is the moment I realized what was happening—and also the moment you realized that cake had a cardboard middle and I had forgotten to mention it. I laughed so hard I couldn’t speak,” she added. Her uncontrollable laughter is evident in the video.

And in case you’re wondering, here’s how Bill Gates replied to Melinda. “Clearly, I’d be lost without you! Happy anniversary, Melinda Gates. I can’t wait to spend 25 more years laughing together with you,” he wrote in the comments section of the video. He also tweeted this:

Happy anniversary, @melindagates. I can’t wait to spend 25 more years laughing together. https://t.co/LMJ126c3ua — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 1, 2019

Both the photo and the video have received a ton of love on social media since being shared on January 1. The story seems to have struck a chord with people.

“Too funny! Thank you for sharing and Happy Anniversary!” said one Facebook user. “What a fantastic and funny story and video. Thank you for sharing your special memories,” said another.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 19:12 IST