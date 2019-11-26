Stray dog saves abandoned kittens from freezing, keeps them warm. See pics

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 13:05 IST

A stray dog found on the side of a road on a cold Canadian night keeping a litter of kittens warm needs a home. The two-year-old female mongrel, named Serenity by animal rescue officials, was discovered in a ditch on the side of a rural road near Chatham, Ontario a week ago.

It was -3 degrees Celsius and dark outside, and the dog was covered in a dusting of snow. When the passerby stopped to help the dog, she was surprised to find five tiny black kittens “snuggling with her,” Myriam Armstrong, a spokeswoman for the Pet and Wildlife Rescue, told AFP.

The unlikely companions were brought to the agency for care -- and their heartfelt story of survival and cross-species nurturing has been widely shared on social media.

A dog saved some kitten from cold in Canada.

More than 30 people from across the continent have asked about adopting them.

“The kittens wouldn’t have survived the cold Canadian winter without this dog’s help,” Armstrong said. It’s not clear how or what brought the dog and the now five-week old kittens together. But Armstrong said their bond continued at the shelter, describing how Serenity doted on the kittens.

Many people have proposed finding them a home for the animals together, if possible. Armstrong said they will be ready to be adopted several weeks apart.

The rescue center also took to Facebook to shared images of the animals:

“his dog has touched my heart. As much as I wish her to be reunited with her family, I would also love to give her a loving home. I will be following her progress,” wrote a Facebook user. “I am so happy to see they are together. Keep them together. That pup worked so hard to care for them don’t separate them. Such a sweet story. I hope she gets adopted with at least one of those kitties,” commented another. “What an amazing dog!! She definitely saved those kitties,” wrote another.

Serenity will be ready next week after being spayed, but the kittens need another few weeks to fatten up and finish treatments for fleas and parasites.

What do you think of this heartwarming story?