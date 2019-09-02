Student with 5-inch-long thumb goes viral. Seen his TikTok videos yet?

it-s-viral

Jacob Pina, a student from Westport, Massachusetts, has taken the Internet by storm. He’s the talk of TikTk and there’s a specific reason why - his surprisingly long thumb. Pina has been sharing videos of his five-inch-long thumb and has gone viral thankt to it. “Hey guys so this is my thumb. Yes, it’s very long, yes it’s real and yes, I’ve never lost a thumb battle,” he says in one of his videos. His video has since collected over 2.1 million likes and more than 37,400 comments - and still counting.

Pina enjoys a following of more than 1.5 lakh fans on TikTok. He often posts videos of his thumb and leaves many shocked and amazed. Many wonder if there’s a special filter he’s using while posting his videos.

“That’s not a thumb that’s a sword,” says a TikTok user. “I looked at my thumb and it was 1/3rds of yours,” says another. “Is this a filter?” asks a third. “We need to see your whole hand!” says another.

Well, Pina obliged.

And, how!

According to DailyMail, the 20-year-old doesn’t know why his thumb is so long compared to the rest of his hand.

“There is no reason, it’s so big just an anomaly,” he said. “When people see my thumb, they freak out and measure it next to their own thumb, I feel great about it. It’s always great to be different and embrace your own essence,” he adds.

