Surat cops dress up in corona-themed uniforms to aware people

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 15:29 IST

Amid nationwide lockdown, police personnel in Mahuva taluka of Surat district donned coronavirus-themed dresses on Sunday while appealing people to stay at home and practice social distancing.

“We have done this to spread awareness amongst people. We are trying to reach out to as many places as possible to make people aware of the situation,” said a policeman.

As many as 122 positive cases and 11 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported so far in the state.

Gujarat: Police personnel in Mahuva taluka of Surat district dressed up as '#Coronavirus' while appealing to people to stay at home and practice social distancing. 122 positive cases and 11 deaths due to the COVID-19 have been reported so far in the state. (05.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/3tQXUPX3dD — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths.