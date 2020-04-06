e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Surat cops dress up in corona-themed uniforms to aware people

Surat cops dress up in corona-themed uniforms to aware people

Police men were seen wearing coronavirus-themed helmets to spread awareness among people.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 06, 2020 15:29 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Surat
Policemen dressed in coronavirus uniforms.
Policemen dressed in coronavirus uniforms.(ANI)
         

Amid nationwide lockdown, police personnel in Mahuva taluka of Surat district donned coronavirus-themed dresses on Sunday while appealing people to stay at home and practice social distancing.

“We have done this to spread awareness amongst people. We are trying to reach out to as many places as possible to make people aware of the situation,” said a policeman.

As many as 122 positive cases and 11 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported so far in the state.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths.

