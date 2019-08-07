Sushma Swaraj’s crisp comebacks on Twitter prove she was queen of wit

it-s-viral

Tributes are pouring in from all quarters for former External Affair(s) Minister and BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj. She died of a cardiac arrest at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) last evening.

Among India’s most-followed politicians on Twitter, Sushma Swaraj often helped those who reached out to her. Swaraj faced requests of all kinds - from serious situations that needed her attention to some problems that were out of her purview. Unfazed by bizarre requests, she posted the best replies to such tweets.

An instance that stands out is when in 2016 someone tweeted her about his defective refrigerator. The Twitter user not only tagged Swaraj but also Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Sushma Swaraj had the perfect reply for him.

Brother I cannot help you in matters of a Refrigerator. I am very busy with human beings in distress. https://t.co/cpC5cWBPcz — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 13, 2016

Interestingly, just two months after this interaction, Sushma Swaraj faced yet another odd request, this time about car trouble.

Sushma Swaraj’s reply this one epic too.

I am so sorry. Please take your Car to a workshop. https://t.co/J9fFlTyTYh @babuenterprises — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 9, 2016

These tweets of Sushma Swaraj are once again being shared and reposted all over social media.

Sushma Swaraj had a strong presence on Twitter. She turned Twitter into a kind of helpline for Indians asking for her help due to her prompt response. Additionally, she was also known for her witty replies like her Mars tweet which is going viral on social media all over again.

