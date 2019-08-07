e-paper
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019

Sushma Swaraj’s crisp comebacks on Twitter prove she was queen of wit

Swaraj faced requests of all kinds - from serious situations that needed her attention to some problems that were out of her purview.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushma Swaraj was one of the India's most-followed politicians on Twitter.
Sushma Swaraj was one of the India’s most-followed politicians on Twitter.
         

Tributes are pouring in from all quarters for former External Affair(s) Minister and BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj. She died of a cardiac arrest at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) last evening.

Among India’s most-followed politicians on Twitter, Sushma Swaraj often helped those who reached out to her. Swaraj faced requests of all kinds - from serious situations that needed her attention to some problems that were out of her purview. Unfazed by bizarre requests, she posted the best replies to such tweets.

An instance that stands out is when in 2016 someone tweeted her about his defective refrigerator. The Twitter user not only tagged Swaraj but also Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Sushma Swaraj had the perfect reply for him. 

Interestingly, just two months after this interaction, Sushma Swaraj faced yet another odd request, this time about car trouble.

Sushma Swaraj’s reply this one epic too.

These tweets of Sushma Swaraj are once again being shared and reposted all over social media.

Sushma Swaraj had a strong presence on Twitter. She turned Twitter into a kind of helpline for Indians asking for her help due to her prompt response. Additionally, she was also known for her witty replies like her Mars tweet which is going viral on social media all over again.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 16:59 IST

