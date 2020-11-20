Sweetness overload: Kylie Jenner bakes Christmas-themed Grinch cupcakes with daughter Stormi

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 19:58 IST

Kylie Jenner’s official YouTube channel is home to some rather entertaining videos that often feature herself and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner ‘klan’ doing fun activities. Her latest share is no exception to the rule. The clip, which shows Jenner baking Christmas-themed Grinch cupcakes with daughter Stormi, is so adorable that it may have you ‘aww-ing’ from the start till the very end.

The just over five-minute-long recording was shared on Jenner’s official YouTube channel on November 19. “Kylie Jenner: Grinch Cupcakes with Stormi,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording opens to a shot of Jenner and Stormi standing behind a kitchen island wearing matching Grinch sweaters. The mother-daughter duo starts making the sweet treats by mixing sticks of unsalted butter. Jenner then asks Stormi to add sugar into the mix.

Check out the rest of the recipe and the adorable shenanigans these two get up here:

Now wasn’t that interaction absolutely endearing? If you thought so, then you wouldn’t be alone. Since being shared on the video-sharing platform, this video has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 4.3 million views and many appreciative comments. Given the high cuteness quotient of the recording, it is no surprise that these numbers are steadily rising.

Here is what netizens had to say about the share. One person said, “Stormi is the most adorable and polite little human being ever”.

Another individual wrote, “The cutest thing ever”. “It’s so cute how she interacts with her mom. And her vocabulary for her age is so good, she’s so cute!!” read one comment under the post, praising Stormi.

What are your thoughts on this share? Were you left gushing too? Do you feel like trying out the cupcake recipe as well?

