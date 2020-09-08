e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Teachers in Bosnian village build open-air classroom to teach children safely

Teachers in Bosnian village build open-air classroom to teach children safely

The idea of an open-air classroom had been in teachers’ minds for a while, but the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated their project.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 08, 2020 19:41 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
KACUNI, Bosnia
Mirza Begovic teaches a class at an elementary school in an open-air classroom.
Mirza Begovic teaches a class at an elementary school in an open-air classroom.(REUTERS)
         

Teachers at an elementary school in the village of Kacuni in central Bosnia have used their summer holiday to build an open-air classroom outside their school to the joy of their students and local community.

“Our model offers a breath of fresh air both for teachers and students. It allows us to breathe, speak and work freely. I am so proud of it,” said Mirza Begovic, a language teacher at the Kacuni school, which has 1,000 students.

The idea of an open-air classroom had been in teachers’ minds for a while, but the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated their project - which began with minimum funds but quickly attracted help and donations. The mayor gave construction material.

A student attends a class at an elementary school in an open-air classroom.
A student attends a class at an elementary school in an open-air classroom. ( REUTERS )

The classroom was completed within a month, in time to welcome children returning to school after months of online learning. It will be used as long as the weather allows.

Teachers have assembled dozens of red wooden benches in an amphitheatre formation that can also host school plays, and have planted trees. A large blackboard hangs from a brick wall at the front.

Students attend a class at an elementary school in an open-air classroom.
Students attend a class at an elementary school in an open-air classroom. ( REUTERS )

The school, like others in the country, has split classes into smaller groups so pupils can keep a safe distance from each other. Some attend classes and others learn at home in rotation to prevent overcrowding.

Mask wearing is obligatory when arriving and leaving school, but not during lessons if distancing is observed.

“I am so thrilled to be back at school and see my classmates at last, and to have this new summer classroom,” said 14-year-old Anel Hodzic.

tags
top news
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
5 missing civilians from Arunachal found in China, says Kiren Rijiju
5 missing civilians from Arunachal found in China, says Kiren Rijiju
Amid fresh row on LAC, India-China foreign ministers set to meet in Russia
Amid fresh row on LAC, India-China foreign ministers set to meet in Russia
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
Rhea Chakraborty, Accused No 10 in drug case, arrested. Bihar DGP takes a swipe
Rhea Chakraborty, Accused No 10 in drug case, arrested. Bihar DGP takes a swipe
Air pollution can intensify Covid-19
Air pollution can intensify Covid-19
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In