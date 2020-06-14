e-paper
Telangana govt pledges to go green, set to develop tree park in every municipality

Telangana govt pledges to go green, set to develop tree park in every municipality

Haritha Haram is a tree-planting program implemented by the Government of Telangana to increase the amount of tree cover in the state from 24 to 33 per cent.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 14, 2020 14:03 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hyderabad
Medchal District Collector participating in the Haritha Haram initiative.
Medchal District Collector participating in the Haritha Haram initiative.(Twitter/@HarithaHaram)
         

Minister for Municipal Administration (MA) in Telangana, KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that the state government is planning to develop an exclusive tree park in every municipality and municipal corporations in the state.

The Minister said this during a video conference meeting with the Municipal Chairpersons, Commissioners, and Additional Collectors at Pragathi Bhavan.

KTR instructed the officials and appealed to public representatives to participate in the Haritha Haram program which will begin from June 20 and said they should spend 10 percent of their annual budget for increasing green cover in their respective cities and towns.

Haritha Haram is a tree-planting program implemented by the Government of Telangana to increase the amount of tree cover in the state from 24 to 33 per cent.

He said that local heads of municipal administration should take responsibility for protecting the trees planted in their areas and also spoke about starting more sanitation programs to prevent seasonal diseases.

KTR asked them to observe every Friday as ‘Green Friday’ and take measures for the protection of saplings planted during the drive which begins later this month.

