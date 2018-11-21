“Thanks to this man Mahi and I are together,” says Sakshi Dhoni. See who she’s talking about...

Sakshi Dhoni recently celebrated her 30th birthday in a grand event. While pictures and videos from the gala party have flooded Instagram, her most recent post is by far one of the sweetest. In the adorable post, Sakshi has thanked a certain someone because “thanks to this man here Mahi n i r together.” Do you know who she’s talking about?

Sakshi’s post features none other than cricketer Robin Uthappa and his wife, former tennis player Shheethal Robin Uthappa. See the beautiful picture and her post below:

The picture is already receiving a lot of love on Instagram. Since it was shared about three hours ago, the post has collected over 68,000 ‘likes’. Both Robin and Shheethal have posted comments on the picture.

“Haha @sakshisingh_r you both were always meant to be with each other.. I’m so happy for who you’ve become as a person and specially as a wife and a mum!! Both of you are lucky to have each other,” he says. “Awww... sooo glad we were there on ur special day,” says Shheethal.

Meanwhile, here’s what people on Instagram are saying about the post.

“I hope we get a sequel to the movie so that this missing piece of story is covered there,” says one Instagram user. “Thanks to the man @robinaiyudauthappa that I suddenly started watching and loving cricket,” jokes another.

Check out some more pictures from Sakshi’s birthday.

Aren’t these pictures simply gorgeous?

