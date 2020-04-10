e-paper
The 'choose your quarantine house' challenge is going viral. Here's another version for you to choose from

The ‘choose your quarantine house’ challenge is going viral. Here’s another version for you to choose from

From celebrities to athletes to everyone’s fave food, this challenge is trying to make staying at home fun.

Apr 10, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The aim of the challenge is to pick a house you’d wish to be quarantined in based on who or what else is in it.
         

If you have been on social media recently - which you may have given that most of the world has moved online due to the recent turn of events - you may have seen the ‘choose your quarantine house’ challenge. However, if you are unaware or even confused about what this trend is, worry no more! We have our Sherlock hat on and are here to solve all your queries. Once you understand this game, there is also a challenge for you and your friends to partake in at the end of this piece.

The aim of the challenge is to pick a house you’d wish to be quarantined in based on who or what else is in it. It started out as a list of famous people one wished to be quarantined with, just to try and make being at home fun:

Oprah v/s Beyonce? Now that’s a tough one!

Who wouldn’t wish to be quarantined in a house full of rappers? Every day would be a concert!

Quentin Tarantino versus Wes Anderson? Please, this is almost impossible!

Then fictional characters were brought into the mix:

Um, excuse you but why are Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago quarantined in different houses?

This is hard to decide because being quarantined with Loki maybe super fun but again Captain America may be more resourceful.

This is for all Star Wars fans out there! Pick your team.

And soon, the trend extended to include other relatively obscure things. For instance:

View this post on Instagram

Choose wisely. Comment below 👀

A post shared by SoulPancake (@soulpancake) on

So now that you know how to play along, we have our own ‘chose a quarantine house’ challenge for you.

Hindustantimes

Which one would you pick?

