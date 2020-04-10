The ‘choose your quarantine house’ challenge is going viral. Here’s another version for you to choose from

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 12:16 IST

If you have been on social media recently - which you may have given that most of the world has moved online due to the recent turn of events - you may have seen the ‘choose your quarantine house’ challenge. However, if you are unaware or even confused about what this trend is, worry no more! We have our Sherlock hat on and are here to solve all your queries. Once you understand this game, there is also a challenge for you and your friends to partake in at the end of this piece.

The aim of the challenge is to pick a house you’d wish to be quarantined in based on who or what else is in it. It started out as a list of famous people one wished to be quarantined with, just to try and make being at home fun:

Oprah v/s Beyonce? Now that’s a tough one!

I think I’m a house five person. pic.twitter.com/2szob41Xus — Petty White (@flotisserie) April 5, 2020

Who wouldn’t wish to be quarantined in a house full of rappers? Every day would be a concert!

You can only quarantine in one house, who are you picking?



House 1:

- Future

- Young Thug

- Gunna

- Lil Baby



House 2:

- Lil Uzi

- Carti

- 21 Savage

- Travis Scott



House 3:

- J. Cole

- Kendrick

- Big Sean

- Gambino



House 4:

- Drake

- Lil Wayne

- Tory Lanez

- The Weeknd — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) April 8, 2020

Quentin Tarantino versus Wes Anderson? Please, this is almost impossible!

I choose House 1. What about you? pic.twitter.com/XEK94xfRlS — ahmad (@ephwinslow) April 7, 2020

Then fictional characters were brought into the mix:

Choose your quarantine house, fictional book characters edition. pic.twitter.com/LhRKuqkEbg — NaNoWriMo (@NaNoWriMo) April 7, 2020

Um, excuse you but why are Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago quarantined in different houses?

choose your quarantine house: sitcom edition pic.twitter.com/YZaOMpXDNS — jo #teamrosa (@fumxro) April 7, 2020

This is hard to decide because being quarantined with Loki maybe super fun but again Captain America may be more resourceful.

You can only choose one house. The choice is yours. pic.twitter.com/vKqzLc1hSP — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) April 7, 2020

This is for all Star Wars fans out there! Pick your team.

Choose your #StarWars quarantine house! Which group are you #SocialDistancing with? pic.twitter.com/0Sh43EE6z9 — The Resistance Broadcast | Star Wars News Net (@RBatSWNN) April 7, 2020

And soon, the trend extended to include other relatively obscure things. For instance:

So now that you know how to play along, we have our own ‘chose a quarantine house’ challenge for you.

Which one would you pick?