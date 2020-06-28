e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / There is a paw-sibility that watching these cat videos may make you smile. Watch

There is a paw-sibility that watching these cat videos may make you smile. Watch

Here are some of the best cat videos to have graced the Internet this week.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 28, 2020 12:57 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The images show stills from some of the most enjoyable cat content.
The images show stills from some of the most enjoyable cat content. (Screengrab)
         

We’re back again with our clawsome cat puns and even clawsomer cat videos. We’re going to be doing so until you say, “Purrlease stop with the puns”. But we know you wouldn’t because you love these clawful puns just as much as us, if not more.

So put your paws up, relax, and get ready to enjoy some of the most exceptional cat content to have graced the Internet this week.

Cat on catnip

This cat is losing all its cool after indulging in some catnip. If you enjoy derpy cats, then this is one video you cannot miss watching.

When you’ve had so much catnip you can’t handle the butterfly from r/AnimalsBeingDerps

Renni, the cat burglar

You may have heard of a cat burglar. Now get ready to see an actual cat who is a burglar. But don’t worry, Renni’s theft ventures are limited to packets of bread only.

Working kitty

This kitty is trying to help its hooman with some computer work. Safe to say that it isn’t going as planned. Nevertheless, the clip of this not-so-helpful feline makes for a pretty entertaining watch.

Lending a helping hand.. Later he actually managed to delete an important chunk of code from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

Confident kitty

Angel, the cat, has the perfect response to anyone who asks, “Are you still single?”. You may want to take a page from her book on how to respond to personal questions.

Postman cat

Percy, the kitty, tries to greet his hooman through the letter slot on the front door, sliding in that cute little feline face from the tiny space.

My cat Percy intimidating the postman from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

Those were some of the best cat clips that captured netizens’ attention this week. Did they manage to capture yours too?

Also Read | These cat videos are so cute they may go down in hiss-tory. Watch

tags
top news
‘Sisodia’s comments created fear, people started mulling exodus’: Amit Shah
‘Sisodia’s comments created fear, people started mulling exodus’: Amit Shah
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
With nearly 20,000 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.28 lakh
With nearly 20,000 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.28 lakh
LIVE: Covid-19 lockdown will not be lifted after June 30, says Maharashtra CM
LIVE: Covid-19 lockdown will not be lifted after June 30, says Maharashtra CM
What doctors have learned about fighting Covid-19
What doctors have learned about fighting Covid-19
Locust swarm seen in Gurugram now in UP’s Kasganj
Locust swarm seen in Gurugram now in UP’s Kasganj
Most, most underrated: Pathan on why Dravid was successful captain
Most, most underrated: Pathan on why Dravid was successful captain
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In