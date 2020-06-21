e-paper
Home / It's Viral / These cat videos are so cute they may go down in hiss-tory. Watch

These cat videos are so cute they may go down in hiss-tory. Watch

Paw-don me. But if you’re looking for some purrr-fect cat content, you’re at the right place.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 13:50 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
These cats are purr-fect, from their whiskers to their tails.
These cats are purr-fect, from their whiskers to their tails. (Screengrab)
         

These cats scream purr-ty, from their whiskers to their tails. Lucky for us, their equally lovely hoomans have captured their shenanigans on tape. Here are some of the best kitty videos to have graced the Internet this week. So paw-se whatever you’re doing, sit back and grab a snack to watch these perfect Sunday pick-me-up videos.

New kitten vs older cat

Watching this video of an older feline getting startled by a kitten may make you ponder, “Why is it doing that?”. But who knows why cats do anything, isn’t that precisely what makes them so enigmatic?

New kitten is very scary from r/StartledCats

Cat caught with a loofah

That is one guilty looking cat. Check out this kitty’s expression which yells “uh-oh” to the max.

Busted. from r/AnimalsBeingDerps

Borris, the kitty, does some very difficult cat-culations

This feline is here to show us that with great determination and concentration, anything is possible.

How high is this? Wait, how high was it again? Ok no chance... or maybe? from r/Catculations

Fit kitty

If you’re considering buying a fitness app or hiring a virtual personal trainer, we have a cheaper health solution for you. Just follow this cat’s incredibly realistic workout routine. Though we don’t know if it is effective, it certainly is authentic.

Relatable exercise technique from r/AnimalsBeingDerps

Cat on a Roomba

This feline may be the real-life version of Gidget, the white Pomeranian from The Secret Life of Pets 2. Are you wondering why we think so? Check out the video to figure it out for yourself.

Those were some of the most exciting kitty clips that caught netizens attention this week. What do you think of them?

Also Read | ‘It ain’t easy being this purrr-fect: ‘Say’ the cats who’ve captured netizens attention this week

