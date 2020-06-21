These cat videos are so cute they may go down in hiss-tory. Watch
Paw-don me. But if you’re looking for some purrr-fect cat content, you’re at the right place.it-s-viral Updated: Jun 21, 2020 13:50 IST
These cats scream purr-ty, from their whiskers to their tails. Lucky for us, their equally lovely hoomans have captured their shenanigans on tape. Here are some of the best kitty videos to have graced the Internet this week. So paw-se whatever you’re doing, sit back and grab a snack to watch these perfect Sunday pick-me-up videos.
New kitten vs older cat
Watching this video of an older feline getting startled by a kitten may make you ponder, “Why is it doing that?”. But who knows why cats do anything, isn’t that precisely what makes them so enigmatic?
New kitten is very scary from r/StartledCats
Cat caught with a loofah
That is one guilty looking cat. Check out this kitty’s expression which yells “uh-oh” to the max.
Busted. from r/AnimalsBeingDerps
Borris, the kitty, does some very difficult cat-culations
This feline is here to show us that with great determination and concentration, anything is possible.
How high is this? Wait, how high was it again? Ok no chance... or maybe? from r/Catculations
Fit kitty
If you’re considering buying a fitness app or hiring a virtual personal trainer, we have a cheaper health solution for you. Just follow this cat’s incredibly realistic workout routine. Though we don’t know if it is effective, it certainly is authentic.
Relatable exercise technique from r/AnimalsBeingDerps
Cat on a Roomba
This feline may be the real-life version of Gidget, the white Pomeranian from The Secret Life of Pets 2. Are you wondering why we think so? Check out the video to figure it out for yourself.
Those were some of the most exciting kitty clips that caught netizens attention this week. What do you think of them?
Also Read | ‘It ain’t easy being this purrr-fect: ‘Say’ the cats who’ve captured netizens attention this week