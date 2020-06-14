‘It ain’t easy being this purrr-fect: ‘Say’ the cats who’ve captured netizens attention this week

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 15:08 IST

“Yo, I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want

So tell me what you want, what you really, really want

I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha)

I wanna really, really, really wanna see some top quality cat content”

If this is the version of the Spice Girls’ classic ‘If you wanna be my lover’ you usually hum along to, then you’re at the right place. Here are some of the most entertaining videos of feline shenanigans that have graced the Internet this week.

Model stray cat

This photographer took almost professional-looking portraits of a cat, solidifying its status as a straight-up model. Honestly, we’re in awe.

Carl, the chef cat

You may have seen the animated classic, Ratatouille. Now get ready to witness, never seen before, Catatouille.

Love guru cat

If you’re looking for a bae, hit up this feline for some flirting tips. Beware though, if you’re already boo’d up, you may want to keep your significant other way from this cute kitty because it is a resident heart stealer.

Thoughtful Cat

This feline bought its hooman a live chipmunk as a ‘present’. Um, how about no?

Slow-mo somersault kitty

This cat lost all its cool over some top quality petting.

Nacho, the rescue cat

This feline has a claw-ver way of letting its hooman know that it is hungry.

Cici, the jealous cat

Cici has no time for its hooman’s games and wants many well-deserving cuddles as soon as possible, please and thank you.

What are your thoughts on these pawsome cat clips? We sure feel fur-tunate to have consumed this sublime content.

