‘It ain’t easy being this purrr-fect: ‘Say’ the cats who’ve captured netizens attention this week

Wait a meow-ment. Here are some of the great cat content in one place? Today must be your lucky day.

Jun 14, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The images showcase shots from some pawsome cat clips.
The images showcase shots from some pawsome cat clips.
         

“Yo, I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want

So tell me what you want, what you really, really want

I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha)

I wanna really, really, really wanna see some top quality cat content”

If this is the version of the Spice Girls’ classic ‘If you wanna be my lover’ you usually hum along to, then you’re at the right place. Here are some of the most entertaining videos of feline shenanigans that have graced the Internet this week.

Model stray cat

This photographer took almost professional-looking portraits of a cat, solidifying its status as a straight-up model. Honestly, we’re in awe.

@that.icelandic.guy

asking strange cats if I can take some portraits ##portraits ##foto ##photographyeveryday ##foryou

♬ Falling - Trevor Daniel

Carl, the chef cat

You may have seen the animated classic, Ratatouille. Now get ready to witness, never seen before, Catatouille.

@littlechefcarl

Cooking with Carl - ￼ BRUSCHETTA 🍅 🥖 ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou ##tiktokchef ##cooking ##cookingwithcarl ##littlechef ##cats ##LetsCook ##kitten

♬ sonido original - rocomuller

Love guru cat

If you’re looking for a bae, hit up this feline for some flirting tips. Beware though, if you’re already boo’d up, you may want to keep your significant other way from this cute kitty because it is a resident heart stealer.

@jessmasterman

His heart belongs to her now ##cup ##foryoupage ##foryou ##brighterinside ##petsoftiktok ##cat ##takeyourmanchallenge

♬ Take Your Man - Mahogany LOX

Thoughtful Cat

This feline bought its hooman a live chipmunk as a ‘present’. Um, how about no?

@bobbiturner

The chipmunk survived ☺️

♬ original sound - bobbiturner

Slow-mo somersault kitty

This cat lost all its cool over some top quality petting.

She was enjoying it i guess from r/AnimalsBeingDerps

Nacho, the rescue cat

This feline has a claw-ver way of letting its hooman know that it is hungry.

He pretends like he’s chewing to communicate that he’s hungry! from r/cats

Cici, the jealous cat

Cici has no time for its hooman’s games and wants many well-deserving cuddles as soon as possible, please and thank you.

@catsandmusic18

When you can’t keep calm because you’re so jealous :)) ##cicithecat ##cicisbox ##catsreaction ##cats ##catsoftiktok ##petsoftiktok ##jealousy

♬ original sound - catsandmusic18

What are your thoughts on these pawsome cat clips? We sure feel fur-tunate to have consumed this sublime content.

Also Read | From Claw-ver to Purr-ty: Here are all the glorious cats that graced the Internet this week

