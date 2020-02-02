There’s a bear holding a heart in this picture. Can you spot it?

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 12:54 IST

A colourful image involving teddy bears has left many baffled. Wondering why? It’s because of a brain-teaser hidden in the picture. With a pink background and multiple heart-shaped motifs, the image shows rows of blue and peach coloured teddy bears. While most of the bears are holding a cupid’s arrows, there’s one which is holding something else – a red coloured heart.

People are now left scratching their heads as they are trying to spot the bear without the arrow.

Take a look, can you spot it?

The brain-teaser is created to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Kudos, if you spotted it on the first go - it certainly took us a few more tries. For those who are still trying to spot it, here’s a zoomed version:

Many are trying to find the bear holding a heart.

Still wondering where it is? Take a look:

How long did it take you to find the bear?

The brain-teaser was released by a holiday home rental website. It’s a special puzzle designed to celebrate the upcoming Valentine’s Day. Each year, around the world, people celebrate this day on February 14.

How long did it take you to find the teddy bear holding a heart?

