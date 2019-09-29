There’s a leopard hidden in this picture. Can you spot it?

it-s-viral

An image of a ditch has left many scratching their heads. Why? Turns out, the Twitter user who posted the image challenged people to find an animal hidden in the picture – a leopard.

“Someone just sent this to me and asked me to find the leopard. I was convinced it was a joke... until I found the leopard. Can you spot it?” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the image.

Take a look, can you spot it?

Someone just sent this to me and asked me to find the leopard. I was convinced it was a joke... until I found the leopard. Can you spot it? pic.twitter.com/hm8ASroFAo — Bella Lack 🌱 (@BellaLack) September 27, 2019

Kudos, if you spotted it on the first go – it certainly took us a few more tries. For those who are still trying to spot the well-camouflaged leopard, here’s a zoomed version:

Leopard hidden in a ditch.

Shared on September 27, the picture took many people by surprise. Since being tweeted, it has gathered over 4,000 likes and more than 1,300 retweets. Though it’s not known who clicked it, a name Hemant Dabi can be seen at the topmost left corner of the image.

The image baffled many people and they dropped all sorts of comments on the post:

I see it! Wow, once you see it, you can’t unsee it! I expected it to be only partially visible not the whole animal. Amazing! — Shell (@shell_here) September 27, 2019

I haven't found it yet. But it's true. Once you find it. Then it's so easy to see. — Spinning bird (@Halfcourtbird) September 27, 2019

Took me too long. Leopard would've got me. — Shymarona (@shymarona) September 27, 2019

That is some camouflage had to zoom in took ages to spot it — Eleanor Hurley (@alisonblair30) September 27, 2019

Took me about 5 minutes!! Well hidden.. more of this please — Stephanie Barlow 🌍 (@teambarlow10) September 27, 2019

Back in May, a similar image of a camouflaged snow-leopard went viral.

How long did it take you to spot the animal?

