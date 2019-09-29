e-paper
There’s a leopard hidden in this picture. Can you spot it?

Kudos, if you spotted it on the first go – it certainly took us a few more tries.

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 18:10 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shared on September 27, the image has gathered more than 4,000 likes - and still counting.
Shared on September 27, the image has gathered more than 4,000 likes - and still counting.
         

An image of a ditch has left many scratching their heads. Why? Turns out, the Twitter user who posted the image challenged people to find an animal hidden in the picture – a leopard.

“Someone just sent this to me and asked me to find the leopard. I was convinced it was a joke... until I found the leopard. Can you spot it?” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the image.

Take a look, can you spot it?

Kudos, if you spotted it on the first go – it certainly took us a few more tries. For those who are still trying to spot the well-camouflaged leopard, here’s a zoomed version:

Leopard hidden in a ditch.
Leopard hidden in a ditch.

Shared on September 27, the picture took many people by surprise. Since being tweeted, it has gathered over 4,000 likes and more than 1,300 retweets. Though it’s not known who clicked it, a name Hemant Dabi can be seen at the topmost left corner of the image.

The image baffled many people and they dropped all sorts of comments on the post:

Back in May, a similar image of a camouflaged snow-leopard went viral.

How long did it take you to spot the animal?

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 17:45 IST

