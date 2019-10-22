There’s a snake hidden in this image. Can you spot it at first glance?

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:02 IST

There are times when the Internet presents us with such images which leave us surprised and confused. One such picture involving two kids and a snake is now doing its rounds on social media.

The image, shared on Snake Catcher Victoria Australia’s Facebook page, initially may appear unassuming. It shows two kids walking down a trail. It’s the caption accompanying the image which reveals the twist that has now left many scratching their heads. It claims that there’s a snake hidden in the picture.

Take a look, can you spot it? It certainly took us few minutes to notice the reptile.

Many are trying to spot the snake hidden in this image.

In case you are still trying to find it, let us help you. Here’s a zoomed version of the image where you can spot the snake.

The people who took the picture noticed the snake much later when they again looked at the image.

The image was taken on a property at Eskdale on the Mitta Mitta river in North East Victoria, says the post. Initially, no one spotted the snake. The people who clicked the image only came to know about its existence after they saw the image later. Further adding, it’s a brown snake and they’re not aggressive in nature. The post concludes with a note asking people to be careful and to be nice to snakes.

Here’s the full post:

While many commented about how hard it’s to spot the reptile, a few commented about this type of snake being harmless.

‘It’s so well camouflaged!” wrote a Facebook user. “Similar thing happened my sister was walking down my mum’s driveway,” commented another. “WOW....the hairs on the back of my neck stood up when I zoomed in......thank god the kids are ok,” wrote a third.

How long did it take you to spot the snake?

