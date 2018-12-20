These shelter dogs have the most adorable reaction to magic

“We don’t deserve dogs,” reads a comment on YouTube for this video and chances are you’ll completely agree. The video shows a magician performing some tricks for shelter dogs and their reactions make this the perfect video to watch.

With Christmas just around the corner, TV network TBS recruited magician John Stessel to “bring the magic of the holidays to these animal shelter dogs”. The result is simply incredible.

Little over two and half minutes long, the video shows dogs Ruckus, Prince, Luna, among others reacting to the disappearing treat trick. Their reactions range from excited to confused to ‘what the hell, human?’.

The video is sure to bring a smile on everyone’s faces. Watch:

“Those dogs are adorable! I hope they all find loving homes for Xmas,” reads a comment on YouTube. “This purity is what the internet was made for. Bless their puppy hearts,” reads another. “This is the most wholesome thing I’ve seen all year,” reads a third.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 13:42 IST