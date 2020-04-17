These TikTokers may be bored in the house but they’re making sure you aren’t
it-s-viral Updated: Apr 17, 2020 16:40 IST
These TikTokers are bored in the house and they’re in the house bored. Lucky for us they have got their thinking hats on and creating content that has got themselves as well as everyone else highly entertained.
The ‘bored at home’ hashtag is a result of recent quarantine restrictions enforced by governments around the globe as well as Tyga’s similarly titled rap track that truly captures those lockdown blues. As citizens of the world do their bit to fight COVID-19 by staying indoors, content creators on TikTok are making sure people have enough stuff to watch to keep themselves occupied. Much of the subject matter is very relevant to these strange times. This solidarity in suffering makes staying indoors for such an extended period of time a little more bearable.
The chaotic energy radiating amongst all of us right now!
@themermaidscale
Idk why but I think I’m getting weirder ##funny ##foryou ##featureme ##foryoupage♬ original sound - Krutika 🐥
Am I hungry or am I just bored? The most relevant question of our times.
@themermaidscale
Snacks time ##funny ##foryoupage ##featureme ##foryou♬ original sound - Krutika 🐥
One can hope and dream of this day, we guess!
@millermccurdy
me leaving my house and never coming back after quarantine : ##fypage ##fyp ##haha ##jokes♬ Flight Of The Bumblebee - The Hit Crew
QUICKLY-suggest an enticing and easy-to-get-into quarantine hobby before we go crazy!
@justaiming
##boredathome ##foryou ##foryoupage ##gharbaithoindia♬ Psycho! - MASN
Cohabitating successfully with nature, anybody?
@ken.doll77
Bamboozled😂￼ ##fyp ##quarantine ##bored ##boredinthehouse♬ original sound - aggkay997
Gogo vs Tutu! Who will win? Watch to find out!
@thesnobcats
Play at home, dont go out ##playathome ##gharbaithoindia ##petbff ##cat ##stayathome ##boredinthehouse ##thesnobcats ##tictactoe♬ original sound - vinny rowdy baby😎
This lockdown version of ‘Kajra Re’ makes it to our quarantine playlist. What about you?
@ashnoorkaur_
Chain-vain sab ujdaaaa🙄 ##boredathome ##gharbaithoindia ##ashnoorkaur ##foryou ##foryoupage ##trending♬ original sound - vrushali Malvankar
Staying at home for such a long period of time is not easy. However, such creative pastimes definitely help make the time go by a little faster! Be sure to check out the video-sharing application for other such entertaining content. Plus, if you’re bored at home and have a camera phone, be sure to get creating yourself! You never know what talents you may discover you have during this lockdown.