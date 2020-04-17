e-paper
These TikTokers may be bored in the house but they’re making sure you aren’t

Here are some of the most relatable #boredathome TikToks. Which one has got you giggling out of your seat?

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 17, 2020 16:40 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
You have to see this lockdown version of ‘Kajra Re’.
You have to see this lockdown version of ‘Kajra Re’. (TikTok/@ashnoorkaur_)
         

These TikTokers are bored in the house and they’re in the house bored. Lucky for us they have got their thinking hats on and creating content that has got themselves as well as everyone else highly entertained.

The ‘bored at home’ hashtag is a result of recent quarantine restrictions enforced by governments around the globe as well as Tyga’s similarly titled rap track that truly captures those lockdown blues. As citizens of the world do their bit to fight COVID-19 by staying indoors, content creators on TikTok are making sure people have enough stuff to watch to keep themselves occupied. Much of the subject matter is very relevant to these strange times. This solidarity in suffering makes staying indoors for such an extended period of time a little more bearable.

Here are, then, some of the most relatable #boredathome TikToks. Which one has got you giggling out of your seat?

The chaotic energy radiating amongst all of us right now!

@themermaidscale

Idk why but I think I’m getting weirder ##funny ##foryou ##featureme ##foryoupage

♬ original sound - Krutika 🐥

Am I hungry or am I just bored? The most relevant question of our times.

@themermaidscale

Snacks time ##funny ##foryoupage ##featureme ##foryou

♬ original sound - Krutika 🐥

One can hope and dream of this day, we guess!

@millermccurdy

me leaving my house and never coming back after quarantine : ##fypage ##fyp ##haha ##jokes

♬ Flight Of The Bumblebee - The Hit Crew

QUICKLY-suggest an enticing and easy-to-get-into quarantine hobby before we go crazy!

@justaiming

##boredathome ##foryou ##foryoupage ##gharbaithoindia

♬ Psycho! - MASN

Cohabitating successfully with nature, anybody?

@ken.doll77

Bamboozled😂￼ ##fyp ##quarantine ##bored ##boredinthehouse

♬ original sound - aggkay997

Gogo vs Tutu! Who will win? Watch to find out!

@thesnobcats

Play at home, dont go out ##playathome ##gharbaithoindia ##petbff ##cat ##stayathome ##boredinthehouse ##thesnobcats ##tictactoe

♬ original sound - vinny rowdy baby😎

This lockdown version of ‘Kajra Re’ makes it to our quarantine playlist. What about you?

@ashnoorkaur_

Chain-vain sab ujdaaaa🙄 ##boredathome ##gharbaithoindia ##ashnoorkaur ##foryou ##foryoupage ##trending

♬ original sound - vrushali Malvankar

Staying at home for such a long period of time is not easy. However, such creative pastimes definitely help make the time go by a little faster! Be sure to check out the video-sharing application for other such entertaining content. Plus, if you’re bored at home and have a camera phone, be sure to get creating yourself! You never know what talents you may discover you have during this lockdown.

