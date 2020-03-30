This challenge by Getty Museum has tweeple recreating classic artworks at home with everyday items

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 10:56 IST

Getty Museum in Los Angeles is making sure that those in lockdown do not lose their creative streak! In a tweet posted on March 25, the museum asked people to channel their inner Michaelangelo. They asked tweeple to recreate some of their favourite classic artworks using three items lying around at home. To three-part instructions were as follows, “1. choose your favourite artwork. 2. find three things lying around your house. 3. recreate the artwork with those items”. The tweet currently has over 4,400 retweets and 11,200 likes.

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.



🥇 Choose your favorite artwork

🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀

🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items



And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

Netizens, with ever the more time on their hands, complied happily to the request. Here are some of Twitters most hilarious recreations:

First, we have this doggo staring at a modern-day record player. Would this classify as a hipster dog? Asking for a friend!

What a cute looking coyote! Don’t know if we should try to impale him or hug him.

@GettyMuseum feeling a bit constricted indoors, so we had to pause for this Nahua-Coyote inspired musing from Florentine Codex Book 11. pic.twitter.com/wZv3mBB8tA — Josh Fitzgerald (@IntrepidHistory) March 27, 2020

Not quite Monet but definitely donet.

The resemblance is uncanny.

We would trust that horse to charge us into battle.

Feeling 135% blessed after seeing that picture, thank you very much!

Adam, is that you?

Did someone say pop-art?

Andy Warhol's Tomato Soup can. pic.twitter.com/xgtPJpmh4O — grace matson (@gmatson) March 29, 2020

We hope these posts made you smile a lot and inspired you a little to get rummaging through the stuff lying around in your house. What were some of your favourite recreations? Are you feeling motivated to redo some of your own preferred art classics? Remember, art is everywhere! Even in your kitchen, the cleaning closet, as well as the bathroom. Plus, there is never a better time to get creating than now.