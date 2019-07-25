This colouring video may test your patience. Can you watch it till the end?

Most of us are guilty of spending hours - sometimes extremely precious moments of our lives - watching ASMR videos. The satisfying videos of soaps being shaved, calligraphy, people eating, playing with slime, even drawing or colouring - most of us have our own go-to type on social media that we can’t help not watch. That’s probably why so many are drawn to this video of someone rainbow painting a bar. The video, that’s going all kinds of viral, seeks to test ones patience and possibly even their sanity while watching the clip.

Shared with a rather daring caption saying, “Are patient enough to watch till the end?” the video shows the bar being filled with colour from the top to the bottom. The question is - can you wait till the end. And if you do, how does it actually make you feel.

So, how was the experience for you?

Since being shared yesterday, the video has collected over 7.2 million views along with 23,600 ‘likes’ and more than 10,600 retweets. The clip’s surprising and some may say annoying ending has collected lots of reactions.

how am i supposed to sleep after seeing this pic.twitter.com/GVpOJkbpLl — Meagan Grant (@Meagan833) July 25, 2019

I was hoping for a screamer but this was much worse — Nami 🌻 (@NamiBlue13) July 24, 2019

I have FEELINGS about this video and they are terrible. — JC (@conductress) July 25, 2019

Why? Why would you do that? I watched all the way. That was...you literally just ruined my night, maybe week. pic.twitter.com/dYKdcROwjh — callie (@Callie_BTW) July 25, 2019

In case you’re too disappointed, here’s something that may help you.

Here the perfect image for you. I don't know if I have more patience or TOC.



You are welcome. pic.twitter.com/Nbp9S8KGZt — Lydia 🦋 (@Meilwe) July 25, 2019

What do you think of the video?

