Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 25, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

This colouring video may test your patience. Can you watch it till the end?

The video, that’s going all kinds of viral, tests one’s patience and possibly even their sanity.

it's viral Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Twitter,Video,Colour
Are you patient enough to watch this video till the end?(Twitter/@polina_bright)

Most of us are guilty of spending hours - sometimes extremely precious moments of our lives - watching ASMR videos. The satisfying videos of soaps being shaved, calligraphy, people eating, playing with slime, even drawing or colouring - most of us have our own go-to type on social media that we can’t help not watch. That’s probably why so many are drawn to this video of someone rainbow painting a bar. The video, that’s going all kinds of viral, seeks to test ones patience and possibly even their sanity while watching the clip.

Shared with a rather daring caption saying, “Are patient enough to watch till the end?” the video shows the bar being filled with colour from the top to the bottom. The question is - can you wait till the end. And if you do, how does it actually make you feel.

So, how was the experience for you?

Since being shared yesterday, the video has collected over 7.2 million views along with 23,600 ‘likes’ and more than 10,600 retweets. The clip’s surprising and some may say annoying ending has collected lots of reactions.

In case you’re too disappointed, here’s something that may help you.

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 14:32 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics