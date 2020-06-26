e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This couple got two doggos who then became instant bros. Watch

This couple got two doggos who then became instant bros. Watch

Watching this video may or may not give you a sugar rush. There is only one way to find out truly.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 26, 2020 13:24 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a mostly-white furred racing greyhound chilling on a couch with a black-and-brown furred dachshund puppy.
The image shows a mostly-white furred racing greyhound chilling on a couch with a black-and-brown furred dachshund puppy. (Reddit/@TBra)
         

Having a partner who loves dogs is excellent. Dating somebody who gets along with your recently rescued pooch is even better. But being in a relationship with an individual who gets a canine at the same time as you, which leads to your pets becoming instant besties? Yes, that, arguably, sounds like the best-case scenario.

Posted to Reddit on June 23, this video is more than 90 seconds long. The clip is descriptively captioned, “I rescued a retired racing greyhound at the same time that my significant other got a dachshund puppy. They became instant bros! I could watch them play all day”.

The recording shows a mostly-white furred racing greyhound chilling on a couch with a black-and-brown furred dachshund puppy. The doggos playfully nibble at each other while the pet parents laugh gleefully in the background. This blissful biting goes on until the very end of the film but may still leave you wanting more.

Check out the video below, watching which may make you wish for a 10-hour version of the same.

Click To Expand

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘animals being bros’, this post has received almost 20,000 upvotes and nearly 250 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this lovely pair of new siblings. One person said, “Such gentle nibbles”. Another individual wrote, “Ear nibbles”.

“Dachshund puppies always think they’re the biggest dog around!” read one comment. To this, another Reddit user responded by stating, “And greyhounds are the world’s fastest couch potatoes”.

“Long boy and hot dog,” declared one funny comment on the subreddit which sparked a wave of puns amongst Redditors. “Long boy and proportionately longer long boy,” replied someone else. “Bun length and foot-long,” remarked another.

What are your thoughts on this newfound friendship?

Also Read | German Shepherd besties named Bear and Mable meet after 4 months apart. Their reunion is pure love

tags
top news
CRPF personnel, child killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag
CRPF personnel, child killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
‘Plasma therapy helping moderate Covid-19 patients stabilise’: Delhi CM
‘Plasma therapy helping moderate Covid-19 patients stabilise’: Delhi CM
India registers highest single-day Covid-19 cases, record recoveries
India registers highest single-day Covid-19 cases, record recoveries
Raids on Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri in Rs 787 crore bank fraud
Raids on Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri in Rs 787 crore bank fraud
‘Am Indira Gandhi’s grand-daughter’: Priyanka dares UP govt to act against her
‘Am Indira Gandhi’s grand-daughter’: Priyanka dares UP govt to act against her
Two boys changed the result of 2005 India series : Inzamam
Two boys changed the result of 2005 India series : Inzamam
‘Covid-19 a disease, not a crime’: Akhilesh Yadav slams CM Yogi Adityanath
‘Covid-19 a disease, not a crime’: Akhilesh Yadav slams CM Yogi Adityanath
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In