This doggo maybe everyone before they’ve had coffee. Watch

This doggo maybe everyone before they've had coffee.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 15:57 IST

If you’re someone who needs a steaming cup of coffee to start your day, then here is a dog video that may resonate with your coffee-loving soul.

Posted on Instagram on July 25, the clip has been shared from corgis Arthur and Amelia’s very own account. “When you’re in line for coffee, but you haven’t had your coffee yet,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The recording shows a corgi, lying belly-up in its human’s arms. The pooch’s expression is a mixture of sleepiness and maybe a little bit of annoyance about not currently being in bed. The feeling seems very fitting as the canine and its hooman are at Starbucks. Perhaps the pair are waiting for a little caffeinated lift-me-up or a Puppuccino.

Check out the video below to see if you look the same while waiting in line to get your coffee.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 11,400 views and many thoughtful comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the doggo who reminds them of themselves before they’ve had their coffee. One person said, “We all need coffee lil corgi”.

Another individual wrote, “My two-month-old daughter does this. I knew it. Babies are basically puppies”. “Look at this cutie!” read one comment under the video.

Many also left positive emojis under the post. “Corgi acrobatics,” read one comment under the video, referring to how the doggo was stretching its body.

What are your thoughts on the pupper? Do you relate to its potential emotions regarding coffee?

