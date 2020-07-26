e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This doggo maybe everyone before they’ve had coffee. Watch

This doggo maybe everyone before they’ve had coffee. Watch

“Corgi acrobatics,” read one comment under the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 26, 2020 15:57 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a corgi.
The image shows a corgi.(Instagram/@artthecorgi)
         

If you’re someone who needs a steaming cup of coffee to start your day, then here is a dog video that may resonate with your coffee-loving soul.

Posted on Instagram on July 25, the clip has been shared from corgis Arthur and Amelia’s very own account. “When you’re in line for coffee, but you haven’t had your coffee yet,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The recording shows a corgi, lying belly-up in its human’s arms. The pooch’s expression is a mixture of sleepiness and maybe a little bit of annoyance about not currently being in bed. The feeling seems very fitting as the canine and its hooman are at Starbucks. Perhaps the pair are waiting for a little caffeinated lift-me-up or a Puppuccino.

Check out the video below to see if you look the same while waiting in line to get your coffee.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 11,400 views and many thoughtful comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the doggo who reminds them of themselves before they’ve had their coffee. One person said, “We all need coffee lil corgi”.

Another individual wrote, “My two-month-old daughter does this. I knew it. Babies are basically puppies”. “Look at this cutie!” read one comment under the video.

Many also left positive emojis under the post. “Corgi acrobatics,” read one comment under the video, referring to how the doggo was stretching its body.

What are your thoughts on the pupper? Do you relate to its potential emotions regarding coffee?

Also Read | This orangutan is all of us after having coffee on a Monday. Watch

tags
top news
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
‘Wicked harbours animosity towards one and all’: PM Modi slams Pak
‘Wicked harbours animosity towards one and all’: PM Modi slams Pak
LIVE: Uttar Pradesh registers 3,260 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
LIVE: Uttar Pradesh registers 3,260 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Do it if you can: Uddhav Thackeray dares opposition to topple his govt
Do it if you can: Uddhav Thackeray dares opposition to topple his govt
BPCL offers VRS option to employees ahead of privatisation
BPCL offers VRS option to employees ahead of privatisation
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In