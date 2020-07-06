This orangutan is all of us after having coffee on a Monday. Watch

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 15:50 IST

Mondays may be dreadful to many as they bring in another whole week of assignments, meetings and presentations. Once, when Garfield said that he hates Mondays, many of us had a good laugh about it, as kids. Little did we know Mondays will come to haunt us too. Well, we can’t take away Mondays from you. Still, we surely can try to sprinkle some Monday motivation with this perfect representation of almost all of us during the start of a Monday captured perfectly by an orangutan.

Posted on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the clip shows a rather sleepy orangutan. The creature is seen holding a cup and slowly sipping on it. Just after a few seconds, the facial expression of the orangutan changes as it grins at the camera.

The sheer happiness of having that first sip of coffee before joining the grind is aptly shown by the orangutan.If you’re reminded of yourself after watching this clip, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

“The reaction at the end when he has a strong coffee is no different from humans. One more proof that they are one of our immediate ancestors,” says the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

The reaction at the end when he has a strong coffee is no different than humans😂



One more proof that they are one of our immediate ancestors... pic.twitter.com/jpd39oBn5B — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 5, 2020

The video has already garnered over 14,800 views and tons of comments from netizens. While many affirmed the orangutan’s priceless expression after having coffee, others found the clip hilarious.

“I think, I make the same expression every morning,” writes a Twitter user. “This is priceless,” says another.

“The sip of happiness,” comments a third.

Did you relate to this orangutan too?

