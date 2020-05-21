This doggo version of the Karan-Arjun tale will make you go ‘aww’. We bet

Updated: May 21, 2020 12:53 IST

In a tale with a happy twist, a regular walk routine for two dogs turned into something surprisingly different and the incident is now making people go ‘aww.’ A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site to share the story and it’s one of such tweets which may make you enquire about who’s cutting the onions.

As the story goes, two similar looking dogs came face to face and recognised each other immediately. Turns out, the snow white puppy and the jet black pooch are brother and sister from the same litter. Though separated after birth, it took them just a moment to recognise each other and do this:

pls look at what my dad sent me this morning I cannot even😭❣️🐶 pic.twitter.com/QTy5J8uEwZ — 𝐋𝐈𝐁𝐁𝐘 🦋 (@libpincher) May 19, 2020

Since being shared, the post has gathered over 8.9 lakh likes and close to 1.8 lakh views – and counting. This endearing tale has now tugged at the heartstrings of many. While some were elated to come across such a story, others wished that the duo would be in touch in future.

“Omg. This is too much,” wrote a Twitter user. “Yea, they actually recognise each other, it’s fantastic!” expressed another. “OMG! This is the kind of content I want to see every day,” wrote a third. “I hope they stay in touch,” tweeted a fourth.

Some also used GIFs and memes to express themselves:

What do you think of the duo?