This feline couple has strong Raj and Simran vibes. Watch

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:23 IST

Who doesn’t remember the iconic Bollywood duo of Raj and Simran from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge? The way they initially met on the Euro rail to the way they choo-choo-ed away to their happily-ever-after in a train - they are the epitome of the ‘enemies-to-lovers’ trope we all have come to love so much. Well, this cat couple is oozing the same ‘love-hate’ dynamic the duo popularized in the film.

This almost 15-second-long clip was posted on the Reddit on April 19. Captioned, “Love-Hate relationship” it focuses on two cats. The one on-top is lovingly licking the other behind its ear. The other kitty’s eyes are closed, making it appear that it is enjoying the affection. However, a few more licks later, the blissed-out cat gets up and hisses at its companion. The other cat takes a hint and quickly backs away. The camera person is heard quietly laughing at this interaction behind the lens.

The video currently has over 8,300 upvotes and nearly 100 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this dynamic duo! One person wrote, “The cat’s just like in a British accent ‘i can’t believe you done this’”. While another said, “My cats do the same to each other! The one seems to enjoy it until it becomes a fight. Every time”.

“One lick too many,” read a comment.

A Reddit user stated, “At least they don’t discriminate. If they gonna swat a human petting then they gonna swat a cat grooming them too”.

Well, you know what they say ‘there is a thin line between love and hate’. What are your thoughts on this filmy feline couple?